York Catholic, York Suburban earn boys' volleyball wins; other Monday prep action

York Catholic and York Suburban earned nonleague boys' volleyball wins over Lancaster County foes on Monday night.

The Fighting Irish won at McCaskey, 3-1, while the Trojans won at home over Elizabethtown, 3-0.

At McCaskey, the Irish (7-2) won by the game scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21. Luke Forjan led the Irish individually with 12 kills, 14 digs and four aces. Also for YC, Brady Walker had 14 kills and six digs, John Forjan had 32 assists, 10 digs and four aces and Nick Moir had seven kills and 10 digs.

At Suburban, the Trojans moved to 10-0 on the season. Suburban is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2-A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The Trojans are No. 2 in the latest District 3 2-A power ratings. Elizabethtown fell to 9-5.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Central York 5, Manheim Central 1: At Manheim Central, the Panthers received singles victories from Owen McClure, David Bluett and Evan Bean. In doubles, Josh Haupt and McClure combined to win the No. 1 match, while Bluett and Bean won the No. 2 match.

Hanover 5, West York 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Chalie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona to earn the York-Adams Division II victory. Hanover improved to 6-1 in the division and 10-2 overall.

Bermudian Springs 4, Camp Hill 1: At York Springs, the Eagles (10-3) received straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder to secure the nonleague victory.

James Buchanan 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received a straight-set singles victory from Cyrus Marshall in the nonleague loss.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 22, Chambersburg 3: At Chambersburg, Bethany Cohee led the Colonials (7-2) to the nonleague victory by scoring seven goals and adding six assists. Teammate Ally Mathis scored six goals and added four assists, while Maddy Cohee scored three goals and added three assists.

Dallastown 16, Spring Grove 7: At Dallastown, the Wildcats triumphed to move to 8-4. Spring Grove fell to 3-9.

South Western 25, Northern York 2: At Dillsburg, the Mustangs rolled to the nonleague win to improve to 9-2.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion 18, Gov. Mifflin 11: At Red Lion, the home team won the nonleague meeting of District 3 Class 3-A powers. The Lions improved to 9-2. Gov. Mifflin fell to 9-4. Red Lion has won three straight and five of its last six.

Central York 26, Dover 2: At Central, the Panthers cruised to the York-Adams victory to improve to 11-0 on the season.

New Oxford 13, Chambersburg 6: At New Oxford, the Colonials won the nonleague battle to improve to 8-2.

