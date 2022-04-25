Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Monday, April 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Steel-High at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at York High, 4;15 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
West York at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Northern York, 5 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at West York, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Hanover at West York, 4 p.m.
Northern York at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
West York at Linville Hill Christian, 6 p.m.
Elizabethtown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at McCaskey, 7 p.m.
Red Land at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.