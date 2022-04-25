Elon Musk reaches agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion

Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Monday, April 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Steel-High at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York High, 4;15 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

West York at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Northern York, 5 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at West York, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Hanover at West York, 4 p.m.

Northern York at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

West York at Linville Hill Christian, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Red Land at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

