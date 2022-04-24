Dallastown sprinter shines at Shippensburg Invitational; other weekend prep highlights

STEVE HEISER

At one of the oldest and most prestigious high school track-and-field invitationals in Pennsylvania, Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie put on a show on Saturday.

At the 95th Jack Roddick Shippensburg Invitational, the senior Wildcat won the 100-meter dash (10.57 seconds), the 200-meter dash (:21.45) and anchored his team to victory in the 400 relay (:42.58). The other members of the winning 400 relay were Michael Scott, Kenny Johnson and Andre Wiest.

Phennicie, a Penn State recruit, also helped the Wildcats to a fifth-place team finish in a meet that featured 52 boys’ teams. South Western was seventh and Susquehannock took eighth. Altoona won the boys’ team title.

Phennicie is the defending PIAA Class 3-A state champion in the 200 dash.

Two other York-Adams boys claimed individual crowns at Shippensburg: South Western’s Bernard Bell in the 110 hurdles (:14.86) and Susquehannock’s Nathaniel Coggins in the 2,000 steeplechase (6:27.80).

Bell also took second in the 300 hurdles in :38.70.

Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien took third in the 3,200 run (9:11.99) and fourth in the 1,600 run (4:18.86).

York Suburban’s Cole Adams was fifth in the 3,200 in 9:21.59.

Bermudian’s Michael Carlson was second in the 110 hurdles behind Bell at :15.01.

The South Western 1,600 relay team was fifth in 3:29.58, as was the Susquehannock 3,200 relay (8:16.93).

South Western high jumper Zach Derry was also fifth at 6 feet, 2 inches.

Girls’ standouts: The best York-Adams performers in girls’ action at Shippensburg were:

Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock, 100 hurdles, :15,09, second; Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, 2,000 steeplechase, 7:48.86, second; and Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, triple jump, 37-8.5, second.

The Susquehannock 400 relay was third in :50.50, as was South Western’s Madeline Lehker in the high jump (5-2).

Earning fourth-place finishes were: Maya Richwine, New Oxford, 100 hurdles, :15.70; Kaitlyn Thorne, Central York, pole vault, 11-0; and Cierra Miller, Dover, javelin, 118-1.

York Suburban’s Olivia Kay was fifth in the 100 hurdles at :15.71.

In the girls’ team race, Susquehannock was eighth among 57 teams. Cumberland Valley won the girls’ team championship.

OTHER WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS:

BASEBALL

Susquehannock drops close decision to 6-A power at Clipper Magazine Stadium: The Susquehannock Warriors got to play at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the minor-league baseball home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, on Saturday.

The Warriors dropped a 2-0 nonleague decision to Central Dauphin, which improved to 9-1 and is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Susquehannock dropped to 9-2.

Susquehannock’s Logan Houser pitched four innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out five and walking three in a no decision.

Central Dauphin limited Susquehannock to two hits.

Strong pitching effort leads Dallastown to sixth straight win: Dallastown earned its sixth consecutive baseball win on Saturday with a 1-0 nonleague triumph at Penn Manor.

Dallastown is now 9-3 overall.

Colin Ahr pitched six three-hit shutout innings to get the win, striking out nine and walking two. Camden Flinchbaugh pitched a shutout seventh to get the save.

Conner Barto had three of Dallastown’s four hits, including a double, and drove in the Wildcats’ only run.

Spring Grove stays on roll: The Spring Grove baseball won its sixth straight with an 8-4 nonleague win over visiting Hershey on Saturday.

The Rockets are now 7-3.

Eli Tome drove in two runs for the Rockets, while Nizeah Mummert tripled with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Owen Sporer added two runs scored, a hit and a walk.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock earns share of Division II title: Susquehannock earned a share of the York-Adams Division II boys’ tennis title on Friday with a 5-0 win over Biglerville.

The Warriors improved to 10-4 overall and 7-1 in D-II. Gettysburg has also finished 7-1 in D-II. Hanover can join those teams at 7-1, and also earn a share of the division title, with wins this week over West York and Littlestown.

In Susquehannock’s win over Biglerville, the Warriors got straight-set singles wins from Colin Brusse, Lucas Reck and Zach Rogari. Earning straight-set doubles victories were Colin Harrington/Derek Baughman and Ethan Amara/Madden Losey.

Red Lion beats defending District 3 3-A champion to improve to 12-1: The Red Lion boys’ tennis team improved to 12-1 on Friday with a 3-2 nonleague victory over Hershey, which is the defending District 3 Class 3-A champion.

Red Lion swept the singles matches behind Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene. Wheeler and Keene won in straight sets, while Nadeau triumphed in three sets.

Hershey fell to 11-4.

SOFTBALL

South Western now 10-0: The South Western softball team improved to 10-0 on Saturday with a 10-0, six-inning nonleague victory over visiting Boiling Springs.

Kinsley Proepper led South Western, going 3 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and four runs scored. Ryleigh Sprague pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one.

