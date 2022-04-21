'Ready to play' York Catholic rolls in girls' lacrosse showdown; other Thursday prep action

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Sometimes, logic doesn’t apply to sports.

For example, when Team A barely beats Team B and Team C barely beats Team B, you would think a game matching Team A vs. Team C would be close.

There are times, however, when those equations don’t add up.

Such was the case Thursday afternoon when York-Adams League girls’ lacrosse powers York Catholic and Susquehannock squared off in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

Last week the Irish defeated South Western, 15-12. The week before, the Warriors survived an 11-10 triumph over those same Mustangs.

Playing on their home turf, the York Catholic girls came out like a team on a mission. The Irish scored three times over the first five minutes of action to seize control.

The close contest that everyone was expecting never materialized. The YC girls dominated for long stretches en route to an impressive 16-6 victory.

York Catholic improved to 9-0 in the Y-A League and 10-1 overall, while Susquehannock fell from the ranks of the league unbeatens, dropping to 7-1 in the league and 8-1 overall.

“We came ready to play tonight,” York Catholic coach Rob Linthicum said.

Sydney Mentzer had a big night for the Irish, tallying five goals and two assists in the victory. The YC senior capped off her terrific day with a backhand shot that eluded the Susquehannock goalie.

“I think we pulled together,” Mentzer said. “We prepared for this game really well during practice, so I think we were ready for this.”

The Irish certainly were well-aware of the fact that the Warriors entered the contest as the No. 1 team in the District 3 2-A power rankings. Despite winning two of the past three District 3 2-A titles, the Irish prepared as if they were the underdogs Thursday.

“Yeah, I felt like we were the underdogs in this game,” Mentzer said. “We were ranked (third) to them (in the district power ratings) so we definitely had a chip on our shoulder. We were pumped and ready for this game.”

Linthicum certainly wasn’t expecting the contest to unfold as it did. The Irish jumped out and led by at least three goals for almost 80% of the contest.

Gaining possession was certainly a tell-tale factor. The Irish won the majority of the draws.

“The girls just really had a lot of good energy,” Linthicum said. “They were ready for the game. We had our hands full with South Western a week or so ago and we knew that they (Susquehannock) only beat South Western by a goal. So, I frankly expected the game to be a whole lot closer than it was.”

Tough outcome for the Warriors: The outcome was certainly tough on the Susquehannock girls, who were looking for some revenge after falling to the Irish in the regular season a year ago. Last year there was no league playoff and the two sides didn’t meet up in the District 3 draw either.

Falling 16-6 — the identical score from last year’s clash — was like a collective punch in the gut to the Warriors.

“They’re certainly disappointed,” Susquehannock coach Kristen Kunaniec said. “We didn’t play like we’re capable of playing. We had some great moments, but we really need the whole game to be a great moment.”

Unlike a season ago, when the traditional league tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, Kunaniec and her squad will have a solid opportunity for revenge. That likely will require another clash with a South Western squad that advanced to the District 3 3-A title game a season ago.

Coming up short is never acceptable to any team, but the third-year Warriors coach sees a silver lining in Thursday’s outcome which comes with five games left in the regular season.

“I think that this was an excellent time to learn,” she said. “And I’m excited that we’ll get a chance to learn from this.”

BASEBALL

Central York 10, West York 0 (6 innings): At West York, Josh Marquard led the Panthers (7-3) to the road victory by throwing a six-inning, two-hit shutout on the mound, striking out nine and walking none, to pick up the win. Also for Central, Alex Barger went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Colin Dempsey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Tyler Dehoff went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Susquehannock 14, Fairfield 4 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, A.J. Miller led the Warriors (9-1 overall, 8-0 in York-Adams Division III) to the home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a homer and a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Susquehannock, David Barrett went 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs; Ryan Barrett went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Luke Geiple went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored; Ben Koller went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Josh Pecunes went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Dallastown 12, Dover 1: At Dover, Dallastown won its fifth straight to improve to 8-3. Owen Morais led the Wildcats to the road victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and four RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Cade Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored; Camden Flichbaugh went 2 for 4, including a double, with and one run scored; and starting pitcher Kamden Sowers threw six innings on the mound, striking out eight, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Cade Flinchbaugh also threw the final inning in relief and struck out the side. For the Eagles, Tyler Cutright went 2 for 3, including a double.

Red Lion 5, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, the Lions plated four runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Lions (7-3), Chase Morris threw the final two innings of relief, striking out none, walking none and allowing no runs to pick up the win, Benton Koons went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, Connor Lawrence went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Jason Krieger went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored and A.J. Lipscomb went 2 for 4. For the Warriors, Chris Boone went 3 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Northeastern 14, York Suburban 1 (5 innings): At Suburban, Owen Wilhide led the Bobcats to the road victory by going 4 for 4, including a homer and a double, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Also for Northeastern, Cavan Beck went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Nathan Moser went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI; Zach Bortner went 2 for 3 with one RBI; and Quinn Shindler threw all five innings on the mound, striking out five, walking none and allowing no hits or earned runs to pick up the win.

Spring Grove 7, South Western 1: At Spring Grove, Nizeah Mummert led the Rockets to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out nine, walking five and allowing no hits or earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Spring Grove, Eli Tome tripled and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Owen Sporer threw the final two innings of relief, striking out two, walking two and allowing only one hit. Sporer also scored two runs.

New Oxford 11, York High 1 (5 innings): At New Oxford, Cade Baker led the Colonials (5-3) to the home victory by throwing a five-inning no-hitter on the mound, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no earned runs. Teammate Mason Weaver went 2 for 2, including three RBIs and two runs scored.

Delone Catholic 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, Tyler Hillson led the Squires (7-1) to the road victory by throwing a one-hit shutout on the mound, striking out nine and walking four. Teammate Brodie Collins went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one RBI. For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman threw six innings on the mound, striking out six, walking five and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

Littlestown 8, York Tech 1: At Littlestown, Michael Henrie led the Thunderbolts (8-2) to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Colby Hahn went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored.

Bermudian Springs 7, York Catholic 2: At York Springs, Gabe Kline led the Eagles to the home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Bermudian, Liam Cook went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, Tyler Carpenter went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored and starting pitcher Nathan Keller threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Irish, Jackson Yingling went 2 for 3, including a double, while Brady Walker went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Hanover 4, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, Justus Feeser led the Nighthawks to the road victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Feeser also threw a complete game, striking out four and walking one to pick up the win. Teammate Jaxon Dell went 2 for 4. For the Rams, Lucas Nagel and Travis Nelson each went 2 for 3, Ryan Perzanowski homered and Wade Kaminski started the game on the mound, throwing six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed two earned runs in a no-decision. The Nighthawks scored three runs in the top of the seventh, while the Rams plated two in the bottom of the seventh but came up short.

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 20, York Suburban 0 (4 innings): At Suburban, Northeastern improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division I. Colleen Finnegan led the Bobcats by going 2 for 4, including a triple, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Also for Northeastern, Addison Lehman went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Elena Mitrovich went 2 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored.

Central York 12, West York 1 (5 innings): At West York, Central won its sixth consecutive game to improve to 8-1. Rylee Dreyer led the Panthers to the road victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and six RBIs. Also for Central, Brynn Weigle went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; Keira Devor went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; and Brianna Twigg went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Dallastown 17, Dover 4 (6 innings): At Dover, Stephanie Neuheimer led the Wildcats (7-2) to the road victory by going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Mackenzie Weakland went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Logan Opitz went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, Gabby Fowler went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Taylor Ness went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, Skylar Forella went 2 for 4 and Tessa Thompson doubled with three runs scored, one RBI and three walks.

South Western 19, Spring Grove 4 (3 innings): At Hanover, Ryleigh Sprague led the Mustangs to the home victory by going 3 for 3, including a three-run homer and a two-run homer, scoring three runs and collecting six RBIs. Also for South Western, Emalee Reed went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Jayda Koontz went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. The Mustangs improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Kennard-Dale 19, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, Brianna Serruto led the Rams to the home victory by going 2 for 2 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for K-D, Carly Vaughan went 3 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs; Lyla Ambrose went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI; and Emma Coughenour had three runs scored and two RBIs.

Bermudian Springs 15, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles (10-1) to the easy home victory by belting two doubles and a triple, to go with five RBIs. Teammate Hannah Chenault went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs.

Delone Catholic 8, Eastern York 4: At Wrightsville, Teagan Funkhouser led the Squirettes (7-3) to the road victory by going 2 for 3, including a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Delone, Olivia Kale went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Amy Anderson tripled and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Golden Knights, Alex Kirkessner doubled.

Fairfield 13, Gettysburg 1 (5 innings): At Gettysburg, Sarah Devilbiss led the Green Knights (5-2) to the road victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored. Teammate Alyssa Wiles went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Wildcats capture first place in tri-meet: At Central York, the Wildcats captured first place in a tri-meet by defeating Central York (89-58) and York High (135-7). Individually for the Wildcats against the Panthers, Ethan Jones took first place in the javelin, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Jacob Rager won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs; and Kristian Phennicle won the 100 and 200 dashes. The Wildcats received multiple individual victories against Bearcats from: Ethan Jones (javelin, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Jacob Rager (800, 3,200, 1,600), Kristian Phennicle (100, 200) and Gavin Wentz (shot put, discus). The Panthers defeated the Bearcats (131-14) and were led individually by Sawyer Zimmer winning the 300 hurdles and high jump and Christian Henry winning the 3,200 and 1,600.

Susquehannock 78, New Oxford 68: At New Oxford, Susquehannock improved to 5-0 in York-Adams Division II. Matthew O'Brien led the Warriors to the road victory by taking first place in the 1,600, 800 and 3,200 runs. Also for Susquehannock, Grant Hartman won the 200 and 400 runs, Atticus Silbaugh won the pole vault and javelin and Kaden Snedegar won the discus and shot put. For the Colonials, Holden Crabbs won the 110 hurdles and high jump.

Dover 122, Eastern York 24: At Dover, Bryan Rios led the Eagles to the home victory by taking first place in the 100 dash, 300 hurdles and 200 dash. Teammate Caleb Hogan won the 1,600 and 3,200.

Bermudian Springs 104, Biglerville 42: At York Springs, Ethan Beachy led the Eagles to the home victory by capturing first place in the triple jump, long jump and pole vault. Bermudian is 4-0 in York-Adams Division III. For the Canners, Jesus Salazar won the 200 and high jump.

West York 78, York Suburban 52: At West York, the Bulldogs were led individually by Nico Wright-Phillips taking first place in the 100 and 200 dashes, Sherrod Anderson taking first in the triple jump and long jump and Perry Addey winning the 110 and 300 hurdles. For the Trojans, Jalani Hopkins won the shot put and discus.

Kennard-Dale 96, Gettysburg 49: At Fawn Grove, the Rams were led individually by Dominic Smith capturing first place in the triple jump, long jump and high jump. Teammate Josh McLendon won the discus and shot put. For the Warriors, Tanner Newman won the 100 and 200.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Panthers capture first place in tri-meet: At Central York, the Panthers captured first place in a tri-meet by defeating Dallastown (78-72) and York High (134-8). Individually for the Panthers against the Wildcats, Maslyn Soisson won the long jump and triple jump, while Juliet Kelly won the 100 and 300 hurdles. For the Wildcats, Lydia Tolerico won the 1,600 and 800. The Panthers received multiple individual victories against the Bearcats from Keziah Boyce (100, 400), Juliet Kelly (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Maslyn Soisson (long jump, triple jump) and Hayley Green (3,200, 1,600). The Wildcats defeated the Bearcats (137-6) and were led individually by Maryn Spitzlay winning the high jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Lydia Tolerico winning the 1,600 and 800; and Kassie Bealer winning the 200 and 100.

Susquehannock 99, New Oxford 47: At New Oxford, Ryleigh Marks led the Warriors to the road victory by taking first place in the 100 hurdles, long jump, triple jump and 100 dash. Also for Susquehannock, Nicole Dauberman won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Shelby Derkosh won the 200 and 400 runs. The Warriors improved to 5-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Dover 117, Eastern York 29: At Dover, Gemma Galligani led the Eagles to the home victory by capturing first place in the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Teammate Cici Miller won the long jump and javelin. For the Golden Knights, Kadence Strange won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

Bermudian Springs 103, Biglerville 46: At York Springs, the Eagles improved to 4-0 in York-Adams Division III. Bermudian was led individually by Alison Watts taking first place in the 100 dash and long jump, while Lilly LaBure won the 100 and 300 hurdles. For the Canners, Katie White won the shot put, discus and javelin.

York Suburban 94, West York 37: At West York, Gabby delPielago led the Trojans to the road victory by capturing first place in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Also for Suburban, Liv Kay won the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Ella Smith won the 1,600 and 3,200.

Gettysburg 91, Kennard-Dale 58: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors were led individually by Danielle Gebler winning the 100 hurdles and long jump, while teammate Rebekah Reaver won the 100 and 200. Gettysburg improved to 4-0 in York-Adams Division II.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Eastern York 0: At Central York, the Panthers won the home match by the scores of 25-5, 25-7, 25-12. Central has won five straight to improve to 6-2. Individually for the Panthers, Mason Boyer had nine aces, three kills and three digs, Matt Smyser had seven kills, Christian Bucks had nine aces and Lance Shaffer had six aces, eight digs and four assists. For the Golden Knights, Ryan Knuth had three digs.

York Suburban 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Trojans (9-0) won the road match, 25-18, 25-4, 27-25. Brady Stump led the Trojans individually with 20 kills and 13 digs. Also for Suburban, Luis Montalvo had 33 assists and nine digs; Ben Klimes had 10 digs, five kills and three aces; and Bailey Williams had 19 digs. For the Rockets, Bryce Ball had 12 digs and nine kills, while Ryan McKowen had 20 assists and six digs and Jack Mummert had six kills and five digs.

Red Lion 3, West York 0: At Red Lion, the Lions (8-3) won the home match, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14. Individually for the Lions, Tyler Good had nine kills, nine digs and three aces; Gabe Sedora had eight kills and eight digs; Logan Crowe had 30 assists and four kills; and Chase McGuire had six kills and four blocks.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 22, York Catholic 3: At Glen Rock, Tristan Coleman led the Warriors (9-0) to the easy home victory by scoring a game-high six goals and adding two assists. Also for Susquehannock, Jake Wetzel scored three goals and added two assists, Dominic Eckels scored two goals and added two assists, Ben Tomasic and Ben Oestrike scored four goals apiece, Doug Reinecke scored two goals and Bradley Bennett and Zach Pecunes each added two assists. For the Irish, Austin Cremen scored two goals and added one assist.

Red Lion 16, Delone Catholic 4: At McSherrystown, Michael Wilburn led the Lions (8-2) to the road victory by scoring four goals and adding three assists. Also for Red Lion, Paul Hornberger scored three goals and added one assist, Jack Gulley scored three goals, Damion Stafford scored two goals and added two assists, Evan Noder scored two goals and added one assist, Miles Snyder scored one goal and added two assists, Landon Craley scored one goal and added one assist and Sean Barley added two assists. For the Squires, Landen Smith scored two goals.

BOYS' TENNIS

South Western 5, Harrisburg Academy 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight pro-set singles victories from Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson. With the win, South Western improves to 13-2 overall.

