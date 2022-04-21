Could Pennsylvania high school athletes soon sign endorsement deals?

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Laurel Highlands High School football-basketball star Rodney Gallagher and his father already have been contacted by businesses that are willing to pay young Rodney to use his name, image and likeness to promote their brands, as college athletes are now allowed to do.

A college and high school sports media and recruiting company (On3) recently published rankings for NIL value (name, image and likeness) for high school football players around the country. Gallagher was rated third with a value of $119,000, some of which could be earned while he is still attending Laurel Highlands.

More:Latest inspections find Chinese restaurant out of compliance

More:Man sentenced in child rape case after no-contest plea

More:TSA officers confiscate gun at Harrisburg airport

But Gallagher is not permitted to make a penny off his name or image because it would ruin his status as an amateur athlete and is against rules of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), the governing body of Pennsylvania high school athletics. However, the rules on Pa. high school players getting paid could be changing.

An NIL rule could be coming soon to Pennsylvania high school athletics: Bob Lombardi, executive director of the PIAA, said the league's board of directors will discuss an NIL deal this summer. In the next few months, the PIAA will examine NIL high school rules in other states. He also said an NIL rule will be part of a presentation and discussion at this week's annual summit with the National Federation of State High Association and leaders of state high school associations around the country. The NFHS makes rules and suggests rules for state associations.

But eight state associations already allow NIL deals for their high school athletes — Louisiana, Alaska, California, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska, New York and New Jersey. Louisiana just passed an NIL deal two weeks ago. The Ohio State Athletic Association will vote in May on an NIL rule that will allow athletes to be paid. According to Eccker Sports, a Texas-based company that educates high school coaches, administrators, student-athletes and state associations on NIL deals, 17 other state high school associations are considering rules for NIL deals.

So, maybe RGIII (Rodney Gallagher III) and other athletes in this state could possibly make some money as high school athletes in the near future. When asked if an NIL rule could be passed by the PIAA as early as this summer, Lombardi said, "There's a possibility, absolutely."

NCAA got the ball rolling: Last July, the NCAA made it legal for college athletes to monetize their NIL. Whether they like NIL deals or not, many coaches, lawyers and state high school athletic administrators believe they are inevitable in high school athletics. And Lombardi believes the PIAA needs to be proactive on NIL deals.

"We're going to examine what folks in other states have developed and what are the highlights and the lowlights," Lombardi said. "We don't want to shortchange anyone. We want to learn from our neighbor states and maybe even develop something that's even more doable. It will be interesting to see what happens in Ohio.

"My feelings are that none of us want to be categorized as a stick in the mud. We want to be progressive and want to be in tune with the changing world of athletics. This is part of it, so let's have a discussion. ... It's on the doorstep and we can't ignore it, but we have to have discussion about it. We don't want to do something that's premature, but it's something I don't think we should close our eyes to."

Tim Prukop, co-founder and chief commercial officer for Eccker Sports, said, "Common sense tells you this is not going to go away. It's here."

High school deals already: The rule in states that allow NIL deals for high school athletes generally states that athletes can sign agreements as long as their teams or schools are not represented in endorsements. In other words, a high school athlete can't use his uniform or school name in anand the endorsements are not with companies that don't support education-based athletics (alcohol, tobacco, casinos, etc.).

While many believe there won't be large numbers of high school athletes who would get significant NIL deals, some high school athletes around the country already have deals worth big money. Mikey Williams is one of the top basketball players in the country in the class of 2023 and might be one of the most famous high school players ever, with more than 5.9 million followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. He signed an NIL deal last summer with Excel Sports Management to handle his endorsements and the deal could end up eventually bringing him a couple million dollars. Williams also signed a deal last summer with Puma, making him the first high school basketball player to ever sign with a shoe company.

Williams played last season for Vertical Academy, a school in North Carolina started by his father. Williams has decided to transfer for his senior year to San Ysidro, a California school he attended as a freshman.

A few weeks ago, The Athletic reported that Nico Iamaleava, a five-star quarterback from Long Beach Poly (Cal.), inked an NIL deal worth $8 million if he stays in college through his junior year. Iamaleava would get about $350,000 of that money almost immediately because he plays in California, whose state high school association allows NIL deals. About a week after news broke of the deal, Iamaleava made an oral commitment to Tennessee.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association approved NIL deals for high school athletes two weeks ago, which could open the door for Arch Manning to profit greatly off his name and image. Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, plays at Newman High in New Orleans and is ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the country in the class of 2023. On3 rated him the No. 1 high school football player in the country for NIL value at $1.6 million, some of which could be earned now.

Values based on number of factors: On3 makes its NIL values for an athlete based on a number of factors, including social media following and engagement, achievements and media sentiment, as well as endorsement opportunities and "collectives." Collectives have become popular in the NIL landscape. They essentially are start-up companies that pool funds from college boosters and businesses to help put together NIL deals for athletes.

Last summer, Quinn Ewers was a highly-rated senior quarterback at Southlake Carroll High in Texas who signed a deal with GT Sports Marketing for $1.4 million. But the governing body of Texas high schools ruled he would forfeit his high school eligibility if he signed the deal. So Ewers graduated early and enrolled at Ohio State in order to get the money. He spent last season on the Buckeyes roster and has since transferred to the University of Texas.

As for Gallagher at Laurel Highlands, he has decided to play football in college and is considering Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Notre Dame, among many others. Jeremy Crabtree of On3 said Gallagher's NIL potential is so great because, "He's got a great brand from a social media standpoint, plus he's actively engaged at building his brand. He's actually working on his brand, whether through posting pictures while on his unofficial visits to colleges or highlight videos. He's doing a good job of establishing an identity for when he can do an NIL deal. He's just not doing TicTok dances."

Gallagher said, "There have been a couple companies that want to work with me when I go into college. If there was a rule in effect now for high school kids, things could come earlier.

"There are pros and cons [with high school NIL deals]. But there are great high school athletes out there who don't have the best home life and this would help some of them. There would be an opportunity to help their families some before they go to college. It could help kids in so many different ways. But you're at such a young age, you need to keep your head on straight, too, and not lose sight of working hard to get to your goals. I might have a different mindset because I'm just working to get to the next step. It would be nice to get some money, but it's not always about the money."

Rooney's role: Jordon Rooney is a Pittsburgher who is serving as an "advisor" to Gallagher and his father for potential NIL deals in the future. Duquesne University hired Rooney last summer as a "personal brand coach" for the men's basketball team. He is now just a consultant to Duquesne, but has started his own company (Jaster Creative) that represents college and NFL players in NIL deals. Former Pitt football player Damar Hamlin, now with the Buffalo Bills, is one of Jaster's clients — and Rooney also is giving advice to Gallagher and his father, free of charge.

"We're putting together a campaign to start pushing NIL in Pennsylvania," Rooney said. "I understand people's concerns with high schools and it could change the landscape of athletics. But looking at the argument from an athlete's standpoint, I always say opportunity should not be held against them just because they're athletes. Rodney Gallagher's classmate can start an app and use his name to promote that app. But Rodney can't do that because he is an athlete?"

Rooney's company helped broker a deal for two basketball players from Bronx, N.Y., who are considered two of the top sophomores in the country. Ian Jackson and Johnuel Fland last year signed a sponsorship deal with Spreadshop to make their own personal brands to be featured on the organization's platform. According to a New York Post story, the two will be paid four figures per month. New York's state high school association allows NIL deals and Rooney's company works with Jackson and Fland on improving their "brands."

"I think Pennsylvania should call it the Rodney Gallagher Rule, because he's the perfect athlete in this digital age that will be benefiting from the NIL," Rooney said. "It's very easy to focus on what could go wrong with this. Sure, there will be things that go on. But you shouldn't restrict young athletes because of what could go wrong. It should be, 'What could go right?'"

Even individuals who have companies that promote NIL deals do not believe hordes of high school athletes will suddenly be getting big endorsement deals. It will be a select few.

"But you could have small things, like maybe the Laurel Highlands basketball team is having a successful season, and their starting five is able to get a free meal one night a week at the local pizza place," Rooney said. "Maybe even some small food deals will make the quality of life just a little better for some.

"I think one of the biggest things with this is you could have rich people giving money to poor people."

Would NIL rule helps Catholic and private schools: One of the biggest knocks against NIL deals in college is their effect on recruiting. For example, a college could tell a high school football player that he will be paid much more in NIL deals if he comes to his school, as opposed to another school.

And if high school athletes are allowed to accept NIL deals, will that allow high schools to recruit athletes? That is supposed to be against the rules of the PIAA and WPIAL. For example, let's say a car dealer near John Doe High School decides it is going to pay every senior football player $1,000 a year. Could that school not use that to attract players from other schools?

Other critics of high school NIL deals wonder if NIL deals would help Catholic and private schools attract top athletes even more?

"You get a lot of private schools illegally recruiting kids now and offering scholarships," said On3's Crabtree. "This could open that door even more. It's a tough topic to try and figure out.

"I've been involved in covering and working with the high school sports recruiting world for 30 years. To me, this is the most complicated issue we've ever covered. There were issues years ago about early recruiting visits, early commitments and new rules like the early signing period. All of them pale in comparison to how NIL changes everything."

When Louisiana's state high school association approved the rule to allow NIL deals for high school athletes, it also signed a partnership with Eccker Sports to help educate Louisiana schools, coaches, administrators and athletes and families. For example, all Louisiana principals and athletic directors will be required to take video courses through Eccker Sports that will educate them on NIL contracts. Video courses will also be available to athletes and families.

"Do I think there will be high school athletes who will make a hundred thousand dollars? Yes, but they'll be few and far between," Prukop said. "However, think about some high school athletes who might earn, say, 20 thousand dollars. That could change the path on an entire family.

"The biggest problem with the NIL and the high school markets are how fragmented the rules could be with different states, the concern of could schools use it to recruit better athletes and do kids and families really understand what they're getting into? Like how it affects them from a tax perspective or financial aid for colleges. Those are the three big areas.

"But fundamentally, I think it's the right thing to do for kids. But the challenge is to make sure it's fair and equitable."