Dallastown boys' tennis team improves to 17-0; other Wednesday prep action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Just one match stands between Dallastown and another perfect boys’ tennis regular season.

The Wildcats improved to 17-0 overall on Wednesday with an impressive nonleague triumph over visiting Cumberland Valley, which fell to 11-2.

Now, Dallastown will try to finish off a perfect regular season on Tuesday at Hershey (10-3).

The Trojans and Wildcats are familiar with each other. Hershey beat Dallastown 4-1 in last year’s District 3 Class 3-A title match, ending Dallastown’s undefeated 2021 season.

Cumberland Valley beat Hershey earlier this season, 4-1.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The York-Adams Division I champion Wildcats are No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings for 2022. When districts start, Dallastown will be seeking its fifth boys’ team championship, but its first since 2006.

Dallastown didn’t lose a single set in dominating Cumberland Valley on Wednesday. Jonathan Arbittier (7-5, 6-4 at No. 1), Hayden Koons (6-0, 6-2 at No. 2) and Daniel Wu (6-0, 6-0 at No. 3) earned singles win.

Taking the doubles matches for Dallastown were Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn at No. 1 (7-5, 6-0) and Bobby Nicholson and Anand Patel at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0).

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Warriors improved to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in York-Adams Division II. Susquehannock received straight-set singles victories from Colin Brusse, Lucas Reck and Zach Rogari. In doubles, Colin Harrington and Derek Baughman won the No. 1 match in straight sets. Susquehannock can clinch a share of the D-II title with a win at home vs. Biglerville on Friday.

Northeastern 3, York Suburban 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats captured both doubles matches to earn the victory. Holt Dallam and Hayden Dallam won the No. 1 doubles match, while King Igwe and Ty Stauffer won the No. 2 match, both coming in straight-set fashion. In singles, Northeastern’s Govohn Conley won the No. 1 match in straight sets. For the Trojans, Jackson Miller won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets, while Caden Hall won the No. 3 match in three sets.

South Western 5, New Oxford 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. South Western finished divisional play at 6-2 and improved to 12-2 overall.

Gettysburg 3, West York 2: At West York, the Warriors captured two of the three singles matches to earn the victory. Eucas Obberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy each won a singles match for the Warriors. For the Bulldogs, Jackson Reiber won a singles match, while Justin Joseph and Aidan Sherrick won the No. 1 doubles match. Gettysburg finished York-Adams Division II play at 7-1 and improved to 11-4 overall. The Warriors have clinched at least a tie for the division crown.

Hanover 5, York Catholic 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Chalie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona. Hanover improved to 5-1 in York-Adams Division II and 9-2 overall.

Bermudian Springs 5, Biglerville 0: At York Springs, the Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Bermudian finished divisional play at 5-3 and improved to 9-3 overall.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 9, Northeastern 1: At Dallastown, Conner Barto led the Wildcats at the plate and on the mound. Barto went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, with five RBIs. Barto also started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Also for Dallastown (7-3 overall, 7-1 in York-Adams Division I), Colin Ahr went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Cade Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.

Susquehannock 10, Biglerville 2: At Biglerville, Josh Preston led the Warriors by going 2 for 3, including a triple, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Susquehannock (8-1 overall, 7-0 in York-Adams Division III), Luke Geiple went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Ben Koller went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI, David Barrett went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Cameron Brewer went 2 for 2 with one RBI and Josh Pecunes went 2 for 4 with three runs scored. For the Canners, Kolton Trimmer doubled with two RBIs.

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 4: At Gettysburg, Mason Weaver led the Colonials by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Weaver also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4 with one run scored. For the Warriors, Bryce Rudisill went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored.

Littlestown 11, Kennard-Dale 10: At Littlestown, Nate Thomas led the Thunderbolts (5-2) by connecting for a triple and collecting three RBIs. For the Rams, Micah Smith led the Rams by going 3 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Adam Loucks went 2 for 5, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored. The Rams pitchers allowed one earned run. K-D committed seven errors.

Fairfield 6, Millersburg 4: At Fairfield, the Green Knights plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the nonleague victory. Individually for the Green Knights, Andrew Koons went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs, while Will Myers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 17, York High 2 (3 innings): At Wrightsville, Kendal Hengst led the Golden Knights (6-4) by going 1 for 1 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Also for Eastern, Kennedy Gray and Tenley Hinkle each went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Mackenzie Deaner went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Deaner also threw all three innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win.

Dover 18, York Suburban 0 (4 innings): At Suburban, freshman Kaitlyn Thomas had three hits, including a homer, with four RBIs and a run scored to lead Dover. Kendall Knoel went 2 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored and one RBI for the Eagles. Also for Dover, Isabella McClucas went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jordyn Hennessey threw all four innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing three hits to pick up the win.

Red Lion 11, Susquehannock 0 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, Alysa Dennison led the Lions by going 3 for 3, including two homers, with two stolen bases, five RBIs and four runs scored. Also for Red Lion, Aubrey Dehoff went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Callie Trout threw all five innings, striking out nine, walking three and allowing two hits to pick up the win.

York Tech 11, Harrisburg 1 (5 innings): At Spry, Mackenzie Zienkiewicz led the Spartans to the home victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Tech, Abygail Ash went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored, Noelle Holcomb went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Ava Steinfelt went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and Trinity Rosado went 2 for 3. Steinfelt also threw a complete game, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win.

Littlestown 13, Kennard-Dale 2 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (7-2) with two homers, a double, eight RBIs and two runs scored. Stonesifer also threw all five innings, striking out eight, walking one and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Teammate Bailey Rucker went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI.

Millersburg 10, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, Sarah Devilbiss led the Green Knights by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Kia Weikert went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion 15, Cedar Crest 5: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors led the Lions (6-5) to the nonleague victory by scoring a team-high four goals and adding four assists. Also for Red Lion, Savannah Quave had three goals and one assist and Kassidy Wagman, Hailey Johnson and Kaelyn Eaches each scored two goals and had one assist.

New Oxford 22, Dover 5: At New Oxford, Bethany Cohee led the Colonials (6-2) by scoring a game-high six goals and adding four assists. Also for New Oxford, Ally Mathis had five goals and two assists, Sydney Winpigler had three goals and three assists and Hailey Linebaugh had two goals and three assists. For the Eagles, Natalie Menard scored two goals.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 82, Littlestown 58: At Spry, Richard Rouse led the Spartans by capturing first in the triple jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Teammate James Volk won the 1,600 and 800 runs. For the Thunderbolts, Zion Herr won the high jump, 200 and 100 dashes.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Littlestown 78, York Tech 66: At Spry, the Thunderbolts were led individually by Miranda King (first in the 200 and 100 dashes), Emily Nunemaker (first in the 100 and 300 hurdles), Chloe Sentz (first in the long jump and pole vault) and Madi Dillon (first in the triple jump and high jump). For the Spartans, Madeline Murphy won the 1,600 and 800 runs, while Marissa Parker won the shot put and discus.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this reports.