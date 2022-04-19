York Catholic, Susquehannock set for girls' lacrosse showdown; other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The biggest match of the York-Adams girls’ lacrosse regular season is almost here.

York Catholic and Susquehannock both remained unbeaten in league action on Tuesday with easy victories.

York Catholic rolled past visiting Spring Grove, 20-2, while Susquehannock dominated visiting West York, 22-3.

The Irish and the Warriors are set to square off at 5 p.m. Thursday at York Catholic. Both teams will enter at 7-0 in league play. York Catholic is 9-1 overall, while Susquehannock is 8-0 overall.

The Warriors are No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings, while York Catholic is No. 3.

The Irish have claimed the last two regular-season league crowns, while Susquehannock last won the regular-season championship in 2018.

Sydney Mentzer led the Irish to the victory over Spring Grove by scoring a game-high six goals. Also for York Catholic, Jessica Daugherty had two goals and two assists, Sarah Perry had three goals and two assists, Sophie Perry had two goals and one assist and Olivia Staples and Katie Bullen each scored one goal and added two assists. The Irish also received one goal and one assist apiece from Grace Doyle and Delaney Staples. For the Rockets, Kendall Smith and Addyson Wagman each scored one goal.

OTHER GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown 11, Red Lion 10: At Red Lion, Lily Cantabene led the Wildcats (7-2) by scoring a game-high seven goals. For the Lions (5-5), Hannah Connors scored four goals and added one assist, while Kaelyn Eaches scored two goals and added one assist and Claire Busser scored two goals.

Eastern York 12, York Suburban 4: At Wrightsville, Taylor Sawmiller led the Golden Knights by scoring a game-high five goals. Teammate Victoria Zerbe scored three goals. For the Trojans, Margaret Eckenroth scored three goals.

New Oxford 18, Central Dauphin 11: At Central Dauphin, Ally Mathis led the Colonials (5-2) by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Bethany Cohee scored four goals and added four assists for New Oxford, while Sydney Wampler scored five goals.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 16, West York 2: At West York, the Warriors improved to 8-0. Tristan Coleman led Susquehannock by scoring a game-high six goals and adding two assists. Also excelling for the Warriors were: Ben Tomasic (four goals, assist), Doug Reinecke (two goals, assist), Ben Oestrike (two goals, assist), Jake McBride (goal, assist) and Zach Pecunes (goal, assist). For the Bulldogs, Nasir Jones and Zachary Richter each scored one goal. Susquehannock is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings.

Central York 17, South Western 4: At Hanover, the Panthers cruised to improve to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the York-Adams League. Central is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

Red Lion 11, Dallastown 10 (OT): At Dallastown, the Lions ended Dallastown's seven-match winning streak with an overtime decision. Both teams are now 7-2 overall. Red Lion is 6-2 in York-Adams action, while Dallastown is 5-2.

BOYS’ TENNIS

West York 5, Dover 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Jaydon Vu and Randelle Agravante. In doubles, Justin Joseph and Jackson Rebert won the No. 1 match, while Aidan Sherrick and Jason Ye won the No. 2 match.

Northeastern 5, Spring Grove 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats received straight-set singles victories from Gavohn Conley, Loghan Eckard and Caleb Oliver to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Holt and Hayden Dallam won the No. 1 match.

Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1: At York Springs, the Eagles (8-3) picked up singles victories from Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder. For the Thunderbolts, Nolan Westfall won a singles match.

Hanover 4, Susquehannock 1: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received singles victories from Chalie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Warriors, Colin Harrington and Derek Baughman won the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets. Hanover improved to 4-1 in the division and 8-2 overall. Susquehannock fell to 5-1 in the division and 8-3 overall.

Dallastown 5, Central York 0: At Central, the Wildcats cruised to improve to 16-0 overall and 8-0 in York-Adams Division I. They clinched the outright D-I championship. Dallastown has won every D-I title since 2015.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Rockets won the road matchup, 25-17, 25-10, 25-16. Individually for the Rockets, Bryce Ball had 12 kills, six aces and five digs. Also for Spring Grove, Jack Mummert had eight kills and Ryan McKowen had 21 assists, 11 digs and three kills.

York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Trojans rolled to improve to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the York-Adams League. The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2-A poll.

Red Lion 3, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the Lions improved to 6-2 overall with the win over their arch-rival.

