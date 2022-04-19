Surging Central York boys' volleyball team earns another win; other Monday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The Central York boys’ volleyball program is traditionally one of the strongest in the state.

The Panthers’ 2022 season, however, got off to a bit of a slow start, losing two of its first three dual contests. Those two losses, however, came against two strong York-Adams foes: York Suburban (7-0) and Red Lion (6-2).

Since those early-season stumbles, however, the Panthers seem to have regained their footing.

On Saturday, April 9, Central finished second at its own Koller Classic, beating some state-ranked foes along the way. Their loss in the title match came to unbeaten Central Dauphin, which just happens to be the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Monday night, Central York earned a fourth consecutive dual victory, rolling past a strong Elizabethtown team 3-0 in a nonleague contest. The match scores at Central were 25-16, 25-17, 25-16.

The Panthers are now 5-2 overall. Elizabethtown had entered the match at 8-2.

Central’s recent surge has moved the Panthers to No. 9 in the state in 3-A in the latest PVCA poll. Central is the only York-Adams team ranked among the state’s top 10 in 3-A. The only other York-Adams team in the PVCA rankings is Suburban, which is No. 3 in 2-A behind No. 1 Meadville and No. 2 Lower Dauphin.

In Monday’s win over E-Town, the Panthers were led by Matt Smyser (11 kills, three aces, four digs), Ryan Roberts (seven kills, seven digs), Devon Marsh (26 assists, 10 digs) and Lance Shaffer (12 digs, four assists).

Other York-Adams volleyball teams fall on Monday: The other York-Adams boys’ volleyball teams in action on Monday weren’t as fortunate.

Northeastern, Dallastown, Susquehannock and New Oxford all suffered nonleague setbacks.

Northeastern fell at Cumberland Valley, 3-1. The Eagles are ranked No. 4 in the state in 3-A. The match scores were 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25. The Bobcats fell to 6-2. The loss ended Northeastern’s six-match winning streak. Cumberland Valley is 8-1, with its only loss to No. 1 Central Dauphin.

Dallastown dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Lower Dauphin, which improved to 8-0. The Wildcats dropped to 2-7.

Susquehannock suffered a 3-0 setback against visiting Wyomissing to fall to 1-5 on the season. Wyomissing is 4-3.

New Oxford fell at Mechanicsburg, 3-1. The Colonials now stand at 4-4, while Mechanicsburg improved to 7-2.

Dallastown girls, South Western boys earn lacrosse wins: In lacrosse action on Monday, two games managed to get played despite the cold and wet weather.

The Dallastown girls won a nonleague contest at Exeter, 15-11, to improve to 6-2. Exeter fell to 1-7.

In boys’ lacrosse, South Western blanked Gettysburg, 14-0. The Mustangs are 7-3. The Mustangs have won three straight and four of their last five. Gettysburg is 0-3.

