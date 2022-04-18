Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 18. Most outdoors events have been postponed. Check back later for updates.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27.
New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 6:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Wyomissing at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
Biglerville at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 22
New Oxford at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 6:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Dallastown at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Dover at West York, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.
Littlestown at James Buchanan, 4 p.m. CANCELED.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
South Western at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.