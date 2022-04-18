Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 18. Most outdoors events have been postponed. Check back later for updates.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27.

New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 6:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Wyomissing at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 22

New Oxford at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 6:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dallastown at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dover at West York, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.

Littlestown at James Buchanan, 4 p.m. CANCELED.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

