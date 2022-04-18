Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Justin Guiffrida hits a slam with Cumberland Valley's Cameron Birch defending during action at Dallastown Monday, March 28, 2022. CV swept the Wildcats in the win. Bill Kalina photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 18. Most outdoors events have been postponed. Check back later for updates.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27.

New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 6:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Wyomissing at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 22

New Oxford at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 6:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dallastown at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dover at West York, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.

Littlestown at James Buchanan, 4 p.m. CANCELED.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 