Dallastown earns dramatic walk-off baseball win; other Thursday high school action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Colin Ahr’s two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Dallastown to a 7-6 walk-off baseball win over visiting Red Lion on Thursday.

The win came in a confrontation between two longtime York-Adams Division I rivals.

It was Dallastown's second dramatic win in two days. On Wednesday, the Wildcats scored six seventh-inning runs to beat Central York, 7-5.

With Thursday's win, Dallastown improved to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in D-I. Red Lion dropped to 5-3 and 4-3.

The Lions had plated a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead before Ahr delivered his big blow.

Dallastown’s offense was led by TJ Ohm (three hits, double, RBI, run), Ahr (two hits, two RBIs, run), Camden Flinchbaugh (two hits, two runs, walk), Connor Barto (two doubles, two runs) and Cade Flinchbaugh (hit, three RBIs).

The Red Lion attack was paced by Brandon Ritchey (homer, two RBIs, run), Reed Anderson (two hits, two runs, walk) and Ryan Stabley (two hits, double, RBI).

OTHER BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale 14, York Catholic 4 (5 innings): At York Catholic, Wade Kaminski led the Rams by throwing a complete, five-inning game, striking out 11, walking one and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Kaminski also connected at the plate by going 3 for 3, including a homer and a double, with two runs scored. Also for K-D, Micah Smith went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored; Mikey McKeon went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Adam Loucks went 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and one run scored; and Lucas Nagel went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two runs scored. For the Irish, Brady Walker went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, Ryan Tully went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Wyatt Wells went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Luke Campbell went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI.

Spring Grove 6, Solanco 3: At Solanco, the Rockets plated three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 deadlock and went on to capture the nonleague victory. Rockets pitchers Owen Sporer and Nizeah Mummert combined to strike out 12, while walking two and allowing seven hits. Sporer also connected at the plate by going 3 for 5, including two doubles, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Spring Grove, Mark Luta went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, Drew Miller went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Eli Tome went 2 for 4.

Delone Catholic 6, Hanover 1: At McSherrystown, Tyler Hillson led the Squires (6-1) by throwing a complete game, striking out five, walking one and allowing one run to pick up the win. The Delone attack was led by Nic Pierce (2 for 2, run, RBI), Brady Dettinburn (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs) and Jake Sherdel (two doubles, run). For the Nighthawks, Jake Bamford went 2 for 3.

SOFTBALL

Central York 19, Spring Grove 2 (4 innings): At Spring Grove, Ella Heap led the Panthers by going 5 for 5, including a double, with four runs scored and one RBI. Also for Central (5-1), Rylee Dreyer went 3 for 4, including a homer, with five RBIs and two runs scored; Brianna Twigg went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Keira Devor went 3 for 4, including a homer, with five RBIs and one run scored; Ellie Hsieh went 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Ashlyn Weigle went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Riley Nace went 2 for 4 with three runs scored; and Brynn Weigle went 2 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Rockets, Ashley Snell doubled with one run scored.

Dallastown 7, Red Lion 4: At Red Lion, Gabby Fowler led the Wildcats (6-1) by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing three earned runs. Also for Dallastown, Tessa Thompson went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Alexi Dowell went 3 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs; and Taylor Ness went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For the Lions, Alysa Dennison went 3 for 3, including two homers, with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Morgan Fultz went 2 for 3, including a double.

Kennard-Dale 22, York Catholic 6 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, Lyla Ambrose led the Rams (5-2) by going 4 for 4, including a triple, with six RBIs and three runs scored. Also for K-D, Carly Vaughan went 4 for 4, including a triple, with four runs scored and two RBIs; Emma Coughenour went 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with four runs scored and three RBIs; Kara Golden tripled and doubled with three RBIs and one run scored; and Brianna Serruto went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Fairfield 11, Eastern York 3: At Wrightsville, Kira Weikert led the Green Knights by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking three and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Weikert also helped herself at the plate by going 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Sarah Devilbiss went 2 for 5, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Golden Knights, Tatum Livelsberger went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Cassidy Crean went 2 for 3 and Claire Rumsey went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Delone Catholic 21, Hanover 1 (3 innings): At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (6-3) by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Anderson also threw all three innings on the mound, striking out six, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Also for DC, Teagan Funkhouser went 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Nicole Brown went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and two runs scored. For the Hawkettes, Keana Noel homered.

New Oxford 11, Gettysburg 4: At Gettysburg, Hannah Becker led the Colonials (5-2) by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Colonials, Leah Noel went 3 for 5, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Bella Arnold went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI; Autumn Lehigh went 2 for 5, including two doubles, with three runs scored; and Cora Diviney went 2 for 5 with two runs scored. For the Warriors, Samantha Carbaugh went 3-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while teammate Berit Miller went 3-4.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 85, Kennard-Dale 65: At Glen Rock, Matt O'Brien led the Warriors (4-0) by breaking a school record in the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 20 seconds. O'Brien also captured first in the 800 and 3,200 runs. Teammate Grant Hartman won the 200 and 400. For the Rams, Dominic Smith won the triple jump and high jump.

Biglerville 75, Littlestown 70: At Littlestown, the Canners were led individually by Jack Regentin taking first in the javelin, shot put and discus, while teammate Ryan Van Dyke won the triple jump, 110 and 300 hurdles. For the Thunderbolts, Zyan Herr won the 200 and long jump, while teammate Peyton Small won the 800 and 3,200.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 106, Kennard-Dale 42: At Glen Rock, Ryleigh Marks led the Warriors (4-0) to the home victory by taking first place in the 100, long jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles. Teammates Nicole Dauberman won the 1,600, 800 and 3,200, while Shelby Derkosh won the 400 and 200.

Littlestown 88, Biglerville 52: At Littlestown, Miranda King and Abi Riedel each won two individual events for Littlestown. King won the 100 and 200, while Riedel won the 1,600 and 3,200. For the Canners, Katie White won the javelin, shot put and discus.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock 4, Red Land 1: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (8-2) received straight-set singles victories from Colin Brusse, Lucas Reck and Zachary Rogari to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Colin Harrington and Derek Baughman combined to win the No. 1 match.

Bermudian Springs 3, James Buchanan 2: At James Buchanan, the Eagles received singles victories from Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles Hunter Madara and Nate Brown combined to win the No. 1 match for Bermudian (7-3).

Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, Spencer Kennedy and Bryce Bladen to secure the nondivisional victory.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 15, South Western 12: At Hanover, York Catholic triumphed in a meeting of York-Adams powers. The Irish improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the league. South Western fell to 6-2 and 4-2. Sydney Mentzer led the Irish by scoring seven goals. Also for YC, Grace Doyle and Katie Bullen each scored three goals and added two assists, while Olivia Staples scored one goal and added four assists. For the Mustangs, Katie Yocum scored three goals, while Lexi Plesic scored two goals and added one assist.

New Oxford 16, Dallastown 15: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis led the Colonials (4-2) by scoring six goals and adding two assists. Also for New Oxford, Sydney Winpigler scored five goals, while Bethany Cohee scored two goals and added four assists. For the Wildcats (5-2), Lillian Cantabene scored four goals and added one assist, Emma Beach scored three goals an Alexis Federline and Emma Alex each scored two goals.

Red Lion 11, Central York 8: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors led the Lions (5-3) by scoring five goals. Also for Red Lion, Isabella Provenzano and Kaelyn Eaches added two goals apiece.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 25, York Suburban 1: At Glen Rock, Ben Tomasic led the Warriors (7-0) by scoring seven goals and adding two assists. Also for the Warriors, Tristan Coleman scored three goals and had three assists, Zach Pecunes scored three goals and had one assist, Owen McFadden scored three goals and Jake Wetzel and Ben Oestrike each scored one goal and added two assists.

West York 13, Spring Grove 0: At West York, Conner Michael led the Bulldogs by scoring five goals. Also for West York, Tyler Michael scored two goals and added four assists, Nasir Jones scored three goals and had one assist and Jaidyn Wilkins scored one goal and added two assists.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion 3, New Oxford 0: At Red Lion, the Lions won, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14. Individually for the Lions (6-2), Tyler Good had 11 kills and three blocks, while Chase McGuire had five kills and eight blocks. Logan Crowe had 30 assists, five digs and four kills and Joey Kozak had eight kills and three blocks.

