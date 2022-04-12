Central York, Red Lion settle for track-and-field split decision; other Tuesday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The Central York track-and-field teams finally started their 2022 York-Adams Division I seasons on Tuesday.

The Panthers settled for split decision against visiting Red Lion, with the Central boys earning an 85-65 triumph, while the Lion girls triumphed, 95-55.

The Red Lion girls are off to a 3-0 start in an effort to defend their D-I championship. The Lion boys are 2-1.

In Central’s boys’ win, the Panthers dominated in the field, capturing first in five of the seven events. Central also won two of the three relays. Individually for the Lions, Tyree Spence won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while teammate River VanWicklen won the 1,600 and 800 runs.

In Red Lion’s girls’ win, Kylyn McIntire took first in the discus, shot put and long jump. Also for Red Lion, Sophia Breschi won the 1,600 and 800 runs, while Isabella VanOver won the 200 and 100 dashes.

OTHER BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Kennard-Dale 90, York Suburban 58: At Suburban, the Rams received multiple individual victories from John Devereux (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Dominic Smith (triple jump, high jump) and Josh McLendon (discus, shot put). For the Trojans, Cole Adams won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

Susquehannock 78, Dover 72: At Dover, Matt O'Brien led the Warriors (3-0) by capturing first in the 1,600, 800 and 3,200 runs in the York-Adams Division II contest. Teammate Kaden Snedegar won the discus and shot put. For the Eagles, Bryan Rios won the 100 and 200 dashes.

West York 81, Gettysburg 68: At West York, the Bulldogs were led individually by Perry Addey capturing first in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Nico Wright-Phillips won the 100 and 200 dashes. For the Warriors, Wyatt Heistand won the shot put and discus, while Drew Kohl won the 1,600 and 800 runs.

South Western 135, York High 15: At Hanover, the Mustangs received multiple individual victories from Bernard Bell (110 hurdles, 400 run), Emerson Sites-Byers (300 hurdles, javelin), Austin Martin (triple jump, high jump) and Steve Morgan (shot put, discus).

Hanover 88, Biglerville 60: At Biglerville, the Nighthawks were led individually by Matthew Nawn capturing the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs. For the Canners, Jack Regentin won the shot put, discus and javelin.

Bermudian Springs 107, York Tech 43: At York Springs, Ricky Pacana led the Eagles to the victory by taking first in the triple jump, long jump and high jump. For the Spartans, Vinedine Edgar won the 100 and 200 dashes.

OTHER GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

York Suburban 93, Kennard-Dale 57: At Suburban, Gabby delPielago led the Trojans individually by taking first in the 100, 200 and 400. Olivia Kay won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Suburban, while Emma Krauss won the discus and shot put.

Susquehannock 78, Dover 68: At Dover, Ryleigh Marks led the Warriors (3-0) by taking first in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump and long jump in the York-Adams Division II meet. Teammate Nicole Dauberman won the 1,600 and 800 runs.

Gettysburg 94.5, West York 53.5: At West York, Anne Bair led the Warriors individually by taking first in the 200, triple jump and long jump. Also for Gettysburg, Lily Arnold won the 1,600 and 800 runs, while Rebecca Reaver won the 100 and 400.

South Western 147, York High 3: At Hanover, Jessica Bentzel led the Mustangs individually by taking first in the 400, 200 and 100. Also for South Western, Madeline Lehker won the long jump and high jump, while Sofia Harnois won the shot put and discus.

Hanover 83, Biglerville 57: At Biglerville, the Hawkettes were led individually by Regan Wildasin capturing the shot and javelin. For the Canners, Amanda Kane won the 100 and 200 dashes.

Bermudian Springs 114, York Tech 36: At York Springs, the Eagles were led individually by Lillian Peters taking first in the 400 and high jump, while Alison Watts won the 100 and long jump and Lilyana Carlson won the pole vault and 300 hurdles. For the Spartans, Madeline Murphy won the 1,600 and 800 runs.

SOFTBALL

South Western 10, Donegal 3: At Donegal, Ryleigh Sprague led the Mustangs (6-0) by going 2 for 4, including a homer and four RBIs. Also for South Western, Morgan Stalnecker went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with two runs scored and one RBI; Kelly Green went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; and Emalee Reed threw a complete game, striking out 13 and walking four to pick up the win.

Harrisburg 8, York Suburban 1: At Harrisburg, Suburban’s Taylor Neumann threw three innings of relief, striking out five and walking one, while allowing one hit and no earned runs in a no-decision. Teammate Jasmin Negron doubled and had two walks.

BASEBALL

Littlestown 10, Biglerville 4: At Littlestown, Colby Hahn led the Thunderbolts by going 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Nate Thomas tripled and picked up two RBIs. For the Canners, Cameron Hartzel went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Central York 3, Northeastern 2: At Manchester, the Panthers captured all three singles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Josh Haupt, Owen McClure and David Bluett each won a singles match for the Panthers. For the Bobcats, Holt Dallam and Hayden Dallam won the No. 1 doubles match, while King Igwe and Ty Stauffer captured the No. 2 match.

York Country Day 3, Littlestown 2: At York Suburban Middle School, the Greyhounds received straight-set singles victories from Ethan Jacoby and Brady Frey to secure the victory. Also for YCD, Cohen Butler and Ben Grove combined to win a doubles match. For the Thunderbolts, Nate Snyder won a singles match.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 20, Red Lion 6: At Red Lion, Sydney Mentzer led the Irish by scoring eight goals. Also for YC, Katie Bullen had four goals and two assists, Olivia Staples and Anna Seufert each scored two goals and added two assists and Delaney Staples scored two goals. For the Lions, Claire Busser and Kassidy Wagaman each scored two goals, while Isabella Provenzano added two assists.

New Oxford 19, Central York 5: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis led the Colonials to the victory by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Also for New Oxford, Bethany Cohee scored four goal and added five assists, while Hailey Linebaugh scored four goals and added three assists. For the Panthers, Avery Rader scored two goals and added one assist, while Kaitlyn Naylor scored two goals.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 23, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, Tristan Coleman led the Warriors (6-0) by scoring four goals and adding four assists. Also for Susquehannock, Ben Tomasic scored five goals, Jake McBride scored three goals and added two assists, Jake Wetzel scored three goals and added one assist, Dominic Eckels scored two goals and added one assist, Owen McFadden scored two goals and Ben Oestrike, Trent Lewis and Zach Pecunes each scored one goal and added one assist.

South Western 16, West York 6: At Hanover, Nick Huff and Matt Benzing led the Mustangs (5-3) to the home victory by each scoring five goals. Teammate Brady Cooke scored three goals. For the Bulldogs, Conner Michael scored three goals and added one assist.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Lions won the road match, 25-5, 25-9, 25-13. Individually for the Lions (5-1), Gabe Sedora had four kills, four aces and three digs, while Tyler Good had seven kills and three digs, Everett Wilson had seven kills and three blocks and Logan Crowe had 30 assists and four digs.

