Unbeaten Dallastown rolls in Division I boys' tennis showdown; other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

In a battle of unbeaten boys’ tennis teams on Monday, Dallastown left no doubt about the outcome.

The Wildcats rolled to 5-0 victory over rival Red Lion, losing just six total games over the five matches to improve to 14-0 overall and 6-0 in York-Adams Division I.

Red Lion fell to 11-1 and 6-1.

Jonathan Arbittier rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, while Hayden Koons won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Daniel Wu took No. 3 singles without losing a single game.

Dallastown’s No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn also earned a 6-0, 6-0 win. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel triumphed, 6-2, 6-0.

Dallastown is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

The Wildcats have won every contested D-I title since 2016.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

West York 3, Delone Catholic 2: At West York, the Bulldogs received singles victories from Jaydon Vu and Jackson Reiber to collect the York-Adams Division II victory. Justin Joseph and Aidan Sherrick combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. For the Squires, Ben Elsner won a singles match. West York improved to 4-1 in the division and 5-4 overall.

South Western 5, Dover 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson to help secure the York-Adams Division I victory. South Western improved to 4-1 in the division and 8-1 overall.

Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Chalie Zitto and Antonio Corona to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Eagles, Eli Snyder won a straight-set singles victory. Hanover improved to 3-0 in the division and 6-1 overall. Bermudian fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the division.

Littlestown 5, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Thunderbolts received straight-set singles victories from Cyrus Marshall, Nolan Westfall and Nate Snyder to grab the York-Adams Division II victory.

Gettysburg 5, York Catholic 0: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Spencer Kennedy and Lucas Oberholtzer to capture the York-Adams Division II victory.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 1: At New Oxford, Tessa Thompson led the unbeaten Wildcats (5-0) by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Logan Opitz went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; and Stephanie Neuheimer homered with three RBIs. Gabrielle Fowler threw a complete game, striking out four and walking none to pick up the win.

Susquehannock 7, York Suburban 6: At Glen Rock, Emily Karst threw five innings in relief, striking out five, walking none and allowing two runs to pick up the win. Karst also tripled and scored two runs. Sydney Lambdin went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored for Susquehannock, while Jocelyn Davis doubled with one RBI and one run scored. For the Trojans, Laken Kinard went 2 for 3, including a homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Leona Strine doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.

Delone Catholic 9, Biglerville 8: At McSherrystown, Teagan Funkhouser led the Squirettes to the victory by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Also for Delone, Amy Anderson went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Meredith Wilson went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Canners, Alexis Pickett homered with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Olivia Miller went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 4 (10 innings): At Gettysburg, Samantha Carbaugh led the Warriors to the extra-inning victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI, one run scored and two walks. Teammate Maddie Knerr threw a complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For the Thunderbolts, Rebecca Green and Summer Rathell each went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 4, Eastern York 2: At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles (8-0) to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 12, walking one and allowing four hits. Bermudian’s Abby Myers went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. For the Golden Knights, Tatum Livelsberger homered and collected two RBIs.

Fairfield 20, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Sarah Devilbiss led the Green Knights to the road victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, while collecting six RBIs. Teammate Kira Weikert went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

West York 20, Gettysburg 2: At West York, Conner Michael led the Bulldogs to the nonleague victory by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Also for West York, Jaidyn Wilkins scored three goals and added four assists, Tyler Michael scored three goals and added one assist, Nasir Jones scored three goals, Brayden Ziegler scored two goals and added two assists, Zack Richter scored two goals and added one assist and Kaidan Grove scored one goal and added three assists.

Susquehannock 14, South Western 6: At Glen Rock, Dominic Eckels led the Warriors to the victory by scoring six goals. Also for Susquehannock (5-0), Ben Tomasic scored two goals and added two assists, Tristan Coleman scored one goal and added two assists, Jake Wetzel added three assists, Ben Oestrike scored two goals and, Doug Reinecke and Zach Pecunes each scored one goal and added one assist. For the Mustangs, Eric Leib and Matthew Benzing each scored two goals.

Central York 19, Elizabethtown 1: At Elizabethtown, the Panthers improved to 6-0 with the nonleague win. Dayton Bagwell (four goals, assist), Jimmy Kohr (three goals) and Jonathan Nagy (three goals) paced Central.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Spring Grove 0: At York Catholic, the Irish won the nonleague match, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13. Individually for the Irish (5-1), Luke Forjan had 12 kills and six digs, while Nick Moir had eight kills and seven digs and John Forjan had 22 assists. For the Rockets, Bryce Ball had five kills and six digs, while Ryan McKowen had 12 digs, 11 assists and three kills.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.