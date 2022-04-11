Central York hands Red Lion its 1st loss, takes over 1st place in D-I; other Monday prep baseball

STEVE HEISER

There are no more unbeaten teams in York-Adams Division I baseball.

Central York handed Red Lion its first defeat of the season on Monday, 6-2, on the Lions’ home field.

Addison Clymer excelled at the plate and on the mound for the Panthers. He went five innings to get the win, allowing three hits and one earned run, striking out five and walking two. At the plate, he was 3 for 3, including a triple and a double, with four RBIs and a run scored.

Alex Barger went the final two innings without allowing a run. He struck out two without a walk, while permitting three hits.

Ethan Reibold (two hits, walk), Ethan Levine (two hits, RBI) and Tyler Dehoff (hit, two runs, walk) also excelled at the plate for Central.

The Panthers plated at least one run in five of the seven innings.

Jaden Taylor (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Connor Lawrence (two hits) led Red Lion’s offense.

Both teams are now 5-1 overall. Central is also 5-1 in D-I and now leads the division. Red Lion fell to 4-1 in the division.

OTHER BASEBALL

West York 3, Dover 0: At Dover, West York’s Nicholas Barnett pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 without a walk. He needed just 84 pitches. Three Dover pitchers also allowed just one hit. Eagles starter Joey Zito went five innings, striking out 11, but did walk five. Dover pitchers allowed seven walks in all. Brayden Harris had three of West York’s walks. The Bulldogs have won five straight games and improved to 5-2.

Spring Grove 2, New Oxford 1: At New Oxford, Landon Bailey led the Rockets by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing one run to pick up the win. Teammate Owen Sporer went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored. For the Colonials, Coy Baker went 3 for 3, including a double, with one RBI, while Mason Weaver threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking none and allowing three hits.

Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 0 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, David Barrett led the unbeaten Warriors (6-0) to the victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs and a run scored. Also for Susquehannock, Jarryn Andrews went 2 for 3, including a double, and collected four RBIs; Luke Geiple went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Josh Pecunes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Logan Houser pitched all five innings for Susquehannock, striking out eight, walking one and allowing one single to pick up the win.

Dallastown 16, York High 0 (4 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Colin Ahr led the Wildcats by going 2 for 3, including a triple, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dallastown, Brady Altland went 1 for 2 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks, while Kamden Sowers threw all four innings, striking out nine, walking none and allowing no hits to pick up the win. Dallastown improved to 4-3 and snapped a three-game losing skid.

York Tech 11, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, Ethan Shimmel led the Spartans by throwing a shutout, striking out 10, walking one and allowing three singles to pick up the win. Shimmel also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. Also for Tech, Abdiel Rosario doubled with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks, while Brody Dedrick went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

South Western 8, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, Will Coulson led the Mustangs (5-1) by going 2 for 3, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for South Western, Carlos Caraballo and Austin Long combined to strike out 10, walk four and allow three hits. For the Bobcats, Konnor Reeser and Cole Eichelberger each doubled.

Gettysburg 5, York Suburban 2: At Gettysburg, Braden Manning started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Bryce Rudisill went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, one run scored and two walks for Gettysburg, while Carson Kuhns went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Trojans, Cameron Mummert went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Brayden Gentzyel threw 2 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out two and walking one.

Delone Catholic 4, Biglerville 1: At McSherrystown, Jake Sherdel led the Squires (5-0) to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing one run. He received a no-decision. Sherdel, a senior, is now two strikeouts away from 100 for his career. Teammate Brodie Collins went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Canners, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 2 with one run scored. The Squires plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the victory.

Bermudian Springs 10, Eastern York 3: At York Springs, Ben Ogle led the Eagles by going 2 for 4, including a double, while collecting three RBIs. Also for Bermudian, Gabe Kline went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Tyson Carpenter went 2 for 4 with one RBI. For the Golden Knights, Simon Lipsius went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored; Brody Hinkle went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Carter Foote-Renwick went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Fairfield 7, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Cody Valentine started the game on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Will Myers went 3 for 4 for Fairfield, including a double, with two RBIs, while Eric Ball went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored.

Red Land 13, Kennard-Dale 5: At Fawn Grove, Lucas Nagel led the Rams in the losing effort by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. Teammate Wade Kaminski tripled and picked up one RBI. Red Land (5-1) was led by Anderson French (two hits, double, three RBIs) and Kaden Peifer (two hits, two runs, RBI, walk).

