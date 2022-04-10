York-Adams track-and-field athletes shine at Arctic Blast; other weekend prep action

STEVE HEISER

STEVE HEISER

York-Adams athletes, led by some strong performances from South Western, earned 15 event championships on Saturday at the Arctic Blast Invitational track-and-field meet at Northern York.

South Western athletes finished first in 10 events.

The Mustangs swept all three boys’ relays (400, 1,600 and 3,200), while also getting two individual victories from Bernard Bell in the boys’ 110 hurdles (15.11 seconds) and boys’ 300 hurdles (:40.37).

Other South Western winners at Northern were: Chris Lesher, boys’ 200 dash, :22.97; Shernan Singh, boys’ 3,200 run, 10:08.45; Zach Derry, boys’ high jump, 6 feet, 3 inches; Madeline Lehker, girls’ high jump, 5-2; and Alexandra Nice, girls’ pole vault, 9-6.

Other York-Adams athletes to win individual crowns at the Arctic Blast were: Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs, boys’ triple jump, 41-0; Kaydence Strange, Eastern York, girls’ 3,200 run, 11:47.42; Maya Richwine, New Oxford, girls’ 100 hurdles, :16.21; Anne Bair, Gettysburg, girls’ triple jump, 37-5; and Shaely Stabler, New Oxford, girls’ javelin, 116-10.

At the Pan Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin, Susquehannock’s 3,200 boys’ relay finished first in 8:33.24. Individually at the Pan Ram event, Maryn Spitzlay of Dallastown won the girls’ high jump at 4-10 and Ryleigh Marks of Susquehannock won the girls’ triple jump at 35-10.5.

At the Black Knight Invitational at Hempfield, Spring Grove’s Chris Campbell won the 100 dash in :22.38.

BASEBALL

Red Lion moves to 5-0: The Red Lion baseball team moved to 5-0 on the season on Friday with a 17-2 pounding of York High. Four Red Lion pitchers combined on a one-hitter. Red Lion’s offense was paced by Landen Garee (three hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Brandon Ritchey (two triples, two RBIs) and Connor Lawrence (triple, three RBIs, two runs, walk).

Susquehannock stays unbeaten: Susquehannock moved to 5-0 on the season with an 8-6 victory over York Suburban on Friday. AJ Miller (four RBIs, hit, run), Ben Koller (two doubles, three runs, walk) and Luke Geiple (two hits, two runs) powered Susquehannock. Nick Andricos (homer, double, two runs, RBI, walk) paced Suburban.

Marquard thrives on mound, helping Central York hand South Western its first loss: Josh Marquard pitched six innings and allowed one earned run in Central York’s 5-1 win over South Western on Friday. Marquard struck out eight and walked three. It was South Western’s first loss. Both teams are now 4-1. Central’s offense was led by Addison Clymer (two doubles, run, walk), Owen Hutchison (two hits, run) and Alex Barger (two hits, RBI).

Ropp pitches West York to win: Marcus Ropp pitched West York to 12-1 five-inning victory over Eastern York on Friday. Ropp went all five innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing two hits. West York’s attack was led by Blaise Tanner (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs, walk) and Ricky Peters (two hits, two RBIs, run). West York is 4-2. Eastern fell to 3-2.

Ahr, Barto shine on mound in Dallastown loss: Despite a strong combined pitching effort from Colin Ahr and Conner Barto, the Wildcats dropped a nonleague contest to Hempfield on Saturday, 4-2. Ahr and Barto combined to allow just one earned run, while striking out 11. Brady Altland had two hits and two runs scored for Dallastown (3-3). Hempfield is 5-2.

Sutton hurls two-hitter for York Catholic: Josh Sutton pitched a complete-game two-hitter in York Catholic’s 15-0 four-inning victory over Mount Calvary Christian on Friday. He struck out three without a walk. YC’s offense was led by Luke Campbell (three hits, three RBIs, three runs), Sutton (three hits, three RBIs, walk) and Brady Walker (two hits, three runs, walk).

SOFTBALL

Dover wins wild one: The Dover softball team earned a wild 16-14 win over Gettysburg on Friday. Dover (3-0) was led by Kendall Noel (five hits, homer, four runs, RBI), Madison Harrington (four RBIs, two hits, run, walk), Cameryn Sturgeon (three hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Rileigh Lunglhofer (two hits, homer, three runs, two RBIs) and Jordyn Hennessey (two hits, two RBIs).

Eastern nips West York: Eastern York plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge West York on Friday, 6-5. Kennedy Gray (two hits, RBI, run). Cassidy Crean (two hits, RBI), Tatum Livelsberger (two hits, RBI), Morgan Estes (three walks, three runs, hit), Kendal Hengst (two RBIs, hit, run, walk) and Alexis Kirkessner (complete game) led Eastern. West York was paced by Molly Strayer (three hits, two RBIs, run), Addison Skimski (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Cameron Bair (hit, two RBIs).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York wins battle of unbeatens: In a battle of unbeaten boys’ lacrosse powers, Central York downed Cumberland Valley on Friday in a nonleague contest, 7-4. Both teams entered a 4-0. Jimmy Kohr’s five goals led Central York. Dayton Bagwell and John Nagy also scored for Central.

Reinecke, Coleman shine for unbeaten Susquehannock: Susquehannock stands at 4-0 after a 19-4 nonleague victory over Exeter on Saturday. The Warriors offense was led by Doug Reinecke (five goals), Tristan Coleman (four goals, two assists), Ben Oestrike (two goals, assist), Bradley Bennett (goal, two assists), Ben Tomasic (goal, two assists), Zach Pecunes (two goals) and Dominic Eckels (two goals). Bennett also went 15-1 in faceoffs, while Trent Lewis was 11-0.

Wilburn, Stafford help Red Lion move to 5-1: Red Lion improved to 5-1 in boys’ lacrosse after a 16-9 win over West York on Friday. Michael Wilburn (five goals, two assists), Damion Stafford (five goals, assist) and Miles Snyder (two goals) led Red Lion. Conner Michael (four goals, three assists), Tyler Michael (three goals) and Jaidyn Wilkins (goal, assist) led West York.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE:

Mentzer, Bullen excel for York Catholic: The York girls’ lacrosse team improved to 6-1 with a 20-5 nonleague triumph over Trinity on Saturday. The Irish were led by Sydney Mentzer (six goals, assist), Katie Bullen (four goals, four assists), Sarah Perry (three goals, two assists), Delaney Staples (three goals), Olivia Staples (two goals) and Anna Seufert (two goals).

BOYS’ TENNIS

Unbeaten Dallastown takes Keystone Cup: Dallastown improved to 13-0 and won the Keystone Cup with a 3-2 win over Hempfield and a 5-0 win over Lower Dauphin on Friday. It was Hempfield’s first loss of the season. Hempfield is now 9-1. Dallastown’s Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu went 2-0 on the day in singles. Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn went 2-0 in doubles for the Wildcats.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York finishes second in Koller Classic: Central York took second in the Koller Classic on Saturday, falling in the final to Central Dauphin, 25-15, 25-13. Central Dauphin is the top-ranked team in the state in Class 3-A. Central York beat Parkland in the quarterfinals, 25-14, and Hempfield in the semifinals, 25-15. Hempfield came into the event ranked No. 6 in the state in 3-A, while Parkland was No. 10. Central was unranked. Central went 7-1 to win Pool D and advance to the playoff quarterfinals.

