York Catholic continues to dominate York-Adams girls' lacrosse foes; other Thursday prep action

The York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team continued its dominance of York-Adams foes on Thursday.

The Irish cruised to a 21-5 triumph at New Oxford.

York Catholic is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 vs. York-Adams teams. In their four games vs. York-Adams opposition, the Irish hold a 72-17 scoring advantage.

York Catholic’s only loss came on the road to traditional power Twin Valley, 17-7, in a nonleague contest.

In the win vs. New Oxford, Sydney Mentzer led the Irish by scoring nine goals. Also for YC, Olivia Staples scored four goals and added six assists, Grace Doyle scored three goals and added one assist, Jessica Daugherty scored two goals and had two assists, Katie Bullen scored two goals and had one assist and Sarah Perry picked up three assists.

For the Colonials, Ally Mathis scored two goals, while Sydney Winpigler and Hailey Linebaugh each scored one goal and added one assist.

OTHER GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 18, West York 7: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors led the Lions (4-2) to the home victory by scoring a team-high five goals and adding one assist. Also for Red Lion, Kasidy Wagaman scored four goals, Isabella Provenzano had three goals and one assist, Kaelyn Eaches had two goals and two assists and Hailey Johnson scored two goals and added one assist.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the home match, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18. Individually for the Rockets, Bryce Ball had 18 kills and 10 digs. while Blake Wagman had 16 digs, Ryan McKowen had 25 assists and Camden Sterner had 12 digs and three aces.

Linville Hill Christian 3, York Catholic 1: At Linville Hill Christian, the Warriors won the match 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20. Individually for the Irish, Luke Forjan had 17 kills, while Nick Moir had nine kills and six digs, Tyger Smock had eight kills and three blocks and John Forjan had 36 assists.

BOYS' TENNIS

Susquehannock 4, Northeastern 1: At Wisehaven Tennis Center, the Warriors received singles victories from Colin Brusse, Lucas Reck and Zachary Rogari to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Ethan Amara and Mateo Ramirez-Snell won the No. 2 match for Susquehannock (6-1). For the Bobcats, Hayden Dallam and Holt Dallam won the No. 1 doubles match.

