Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, April 7. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York at West York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion at West York, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 8.

South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Dover, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

West York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Harrisburg Academy at Hanover, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 26.

York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Central York at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21 AT CENTRAL.

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 5.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Milton Hershey at York High, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.

Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Spring Grove at York High, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 11 A.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 9.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

