Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, April 7. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central York at West York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at West York, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 8.
South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Central York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Dover, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
West York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Harrisburg Academy at Hanover, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 26.
York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Central York at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21 AT CENTRAL.
Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 5.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Milton Hershey at York High, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.
Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Spring Grove at York High, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 11 A.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 9.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
