Three York-area teams earn top-five spots in first baseball and softball state rankings
Nearly three weeks into a new season and we lift the curtain on the inaugural Trib HSSN state baseball and softball rankings.
Three York-area teams earned top-five rankings: Dallastown, fourth in Class 6-A in softball; Bermudian Springs, fifth in Class 3-A in softball; and Christian School of York, fourth in Class 1-A in baseball.
Teams are listed with overall record and district.
SOFTBALL
Class 6-A
1. North Penn (5-0) (1)
2. Haverford (5-0) (1)
3. Pennsbury (2-0) (1)
4. Dallastown (4-0) (3)
5. Northampton (5-0) (11)
Class 5-A
1. Armstrong (4-0) (7)
2. West Scranton (3-0) (2)
3. North Hills (1-0) (7)
4. Springfield-Delco (1-0) (1)
5. Central Mountain (3-0) (6)
Class 4-A
1. Beaver (1-0) (7)
2. Bethlehem Catholic (5-0) (11)
3. Tunkhannock (2-1) (2)
4. Villa Joseph Marie (5-0) (1)
5. Hamburg (3-0) (3)
Class 3-A
1. Mid Valley (4-0) (2)
2. Central Columbia (3-0) (4)
3. Punxsutawney (3-0) (9)
4. Cambria Heights (2-0) (6)
5. Bermudian Springs (6-0) (3)
Class 2-A
1. Union City (1-0) (10)
2. Laurel (3-0) (7)
3. Brandywine Heights (2-0) (3)
4. Frazier (3-0) (7)
5. Marion Center (4-0) (6)
Class 1-A
1. Tri-Valley (1-0) (11)
2. DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) (9)
3. Glendale (2-0) (6)
4. Meyersdale (2-0) (5)
5. West Greene (1-3) (7)
BASEBALL
Class 6-A
1. Emmaus (6-0) (11)
2. Cumberland Valley (4-0) (3)
3. Parkland (3-0) (11)
4. LaSalle College (2-2) (12)
5. North Allegheny (2-1) (7)
Class 5-A
1. Bethel Park (4-0) (7)
2. Ephrata (3-0) (3)
3. Phoenixville (2-0) (1)
4. Southern Lehigh (4-0) (11)
5. Archbishop Wood (3-1) (12)
Class 4-A
1. Wyoming Area (3-0) (2)
2. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (1-0) (12)
3. Cathedral Prep (1-0) (10)
4. Montour (5-1) (7)
5. East Pennsboro (2-0) (3)
Class 3-A
1. Tyrone (2-0) (6)
2. Martinsburg Central (2-0) (6)
3. Hickory (3-0) (10)
4. Lancaster Catholic (6-0) (3)
5. Lake-Lehman (3-1) (2)
Class 2-A
1. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7)
2. Dock Mennonite (1-0) (1)
3. Schuylkill Haven (3-1) (11)
4. Taylor Riverside (4-1) (2)
5. Mount Union (4-0) (6)
Class 1-A
1. Halifax (4-1) (3)
2. Eden Christian Academy (4-0) (7)
3. Bishop McCort (3-0) (6)
4. Christian School of York (2-0) (3)
5. Plumstead Christian (2-0) (1)