Three York-area teams earn top-five spots in first baseball and softball state rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS

Nearly three weeks into a new season and we lift the curtain on the inaugural Trib HSSN state baseball and softball rankings.

Three York-area teams earned top-five rankings: Dallastown, fourth in Class 6-A in softball; Bermudian Springs, fifth in Class 3-A in softball; and Christian School of York, fourth in Class 1-A in baseball.

Teams are listed with overall record and district.

SOFTBALL

Class 6-A

1. North Penn (5-0) (1)

2. Haverford (5-0) (1)

3. Pennsbury (2-0) (1)

4. Dallastown (4-0) (3)

5. Northampton (5-0) (11)

Class 5-A

1. Armstrong (4-0) (7)

2. West Scranton (3-0) (2)

3. North Hills (1-0) (7)

4. Springfield-Delco (1-0) (1)

5. Central Mountain (3-0) (6)

Class 4-A

1. Beaver (1-0) (7)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (5-0) (11)

3. Tunkhannock (2-1) (2)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (5-0) (1)

5. Hamburg (3-0) (3)

Class 3-A

1. Mid Valley (4-0) (2)

2. Central Columbia (3-0) (4)

3. Punxsutawney (3-0) (9)

4. Cambria Heights (2-0) (6)

5. Bermudian Springs (6-0) (3)

Class 2-A

1. Union City (1-0) (10)

2. Laurel (3-0) (7)

3. Brandywine Heights (2-0) (3)

4. Frazier (3-0) (7)

5. Marion Center (4-0) (6)

Class 1-A

1. Tri-Valley (1-0) (11)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) (9)

3. Glendale (2-0) (6)

4. Meyersdale (2-0) (5)

5. West Greene (1-3) (7)

BASEBALL

Class 6-A

1. Emmaus (6-0) (11)

2. Cumberland Valley (4-0) (3)

3. Parkland (3-0) (11)

4. LaSalle College (2-2) (12)

5. North Allegheny (2-1) (7)

Class 5-A

1. Bethel Park (4-0) (7)

2. Ephrata (3-0) (3)

3. Phoenixville (2-0) (1)

4. Southern Lehigh (4-0) (11)

5. Archbishop Wood (3-1) (12)

Class 4-A

1. Wyoming Area (3-0) (2)

2. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (1-0) (12)

3. Cathedral Prep (1-0) (10)

4. Montour (5-1) (7)

5. East Pennsboro (2-0) (3)

Class 3-A

1. Tyrone (2-0) (6)

2. Martinsburg Central (2-0) (6)

3. Hickory (3-0) (10)

4. Lancaster Catholic (6-0) (3)

5. Lake-Lehman (3-1) (2)

Class 2-A

1. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7)

2. Dock Mennonite (1-0) (1)

3. Schuylkill Haven (3-1) (11)

4. Taylor Riverside (4-1) (2)

5. Mount Union (4-0) (6)

Class 1-A

1. Halifax (4-1) (3)

2. Eden Christian Academy (4-0) (7)

3. Bishop McCort (3-0) (6)

4. Christian School of York (2-0) (3)

5. Plumstead Christian (2-0) (1)