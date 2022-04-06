Three York-Adams programs continue perfect seasons; other Wednesday prep action

STEVE HEISER

On a dreary, wet Wednesday, most of the York-Adams high school sports schedule was wiped out by wet grounds.

A few outdoor events, however, managed to get played, and three of the teams that beat weather continued perfect and dominant seasons.

The Dallastown boys’ tennis team, the Susquehannock baseball team and the Bermudian Springs softball team each maintained unblemished records.

The Wildcats’ tennis team grabbed a 5-0 win at Spring Grove to improve to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats have allowed just four points all season, outscoring their foes, 51-4.

Dallastown received straight-set singles victories from Jacob Horn, Neil Patel and Rohan Panchwagh on Wednesday. In doubles, Malay Patel and Ethan Sult combined to win the No. 1 match.

The Warriors’ baseball team grabbed a 5-1 victory over Bermudian Springs at Glen Rock, continuing their standout season on the mound. Susquehannock improved to 4-0 and has allowed just three runs over those four games. The Warriors have outscored their foes, 31-3.

In Wednesday’s win, Susquehannock’s Logan Houser started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. The Susquehannock offense was led by Jarryn Andrews (3 for 3, double, run, RBI), Josh Pecunes (2 for 3, run) and Ryan Barrett (1 for 1, two RBIs).

The Bermudian softball team moved to 6-0 with a 13-3, five-inning pounding of Gettysburg at York Springs. In their five on-field victories (Bermudian has one forfeit win), the Eagles have outscored their foes 73-16, averaging nearly 15 runs per game.

Maya Kemper led the Eagles by going 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and six RBIs. Also for Bermudian (6-0), Maddie Stephens went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Tori Murren went 2 for 4, with two runs scored and one RBI; and Hannah Metzger went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. For the Warriors, Samantha Carbaugh went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

New Oxford 5, Dover 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Adam Farmer, Avery Carter and Luke Malinowski to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. New Oxford improved to 3-1 in the division and 4-6 overall.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 15, Eastern York 3: At Dallastown, the Wildcats cruised to a fourth consecutive victory to improve to 4-1 overall. During the four-game winning streak, Dallastown has outscored its foes, 69-11, winning each game by at least 10 goals. The Wildcats' only loss came in the season opener, 11-5, against unbeaten Central York.

York Catholic 18, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, in a meeting of traditional girls' lacrosse powers, the Irish rolled to the York-Adams League win. Both teams entered the contest at 3-1 overall.

