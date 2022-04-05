Susquehannock wins battle of unbeaten boys' lacrosse teams; other Tuesday prep action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Susquehannock won an early-season battle of unbeaten York-Adams League boys’ lacrosse teams on Tuesday night.

The Warriors downed Red Lion, 17-8, in Glen Rock.

Susquehannock moved to 3-0 overall, while Red Lion dropped to 4-1. Susquehannock is also 3-0 in league action, while the Lions are now 3-1.

Tristan Coleman had four goal and one assist to lead Susquehannock.

Ben Tomasic (four goals), Doug Reinecke (two goals, two assists), Jake McBride (three goals), Ben Oestrike (goal, assist), Zach Pecunes (goal, assist) and Dominic Eckels (goal, assist) also excelled for the Warriors.

Trent Leuba made 12 saves to get the win in goal.

Susquehannock also dominated the faceoffs, led by Bradley Bennett and Trent Lewis. Bennett won 13 of 15 faceoffs, while Lewis won 12 of 14.

Red Lion was paced by Jack Gulley (four goals, assist), Mike Wilburn (three goals) and Landon Stafford (two assists).

OTHER BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 18, Eastern York 2: At Central York, Dayton Bagwell led the Panthers (3-0) to the home victory by scoring a game-high six goals. Also for Central, Johnny Nagy scored four goals and added one assist, Alec Fahs had two goals and one assist and Ean Mealey scored one goal and added one assist. For the Golden Knights, Adam Myers scored both goals.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 29, West York 9: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis led the Colonials to the home victory by scoring nine goals and adding four assists. Also for New Oxford, Bethany Cohee had four goals and six assists, while Hailey Linebaugh had five goals and three assists. For the Bulldogs, Reagan Kunkle had four goals and one assist, while MJ Bupp had three goals and one assist.

Eastern York 14, Central York 9: At Wrightsville, Taylor Sawmiller and Victoria Zerbe led the Golden Knights to the home victory by each scoring four goals. For the Panthers Mary Kaja scored three goals.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 91, West York 55: At Glen Rock, Matt O'Brien led the Warriors by taking first in the 1,600, 3,200 and 800 runs. For the Bulldogs, Sherrod Anderson won the long jump and triple jump, while Perry Addy captured first in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Red Lion 83, Northeastern 66: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by Jeff Nyamekye capturing first in the 100 and 200 dashes, while teammate Ian James won the triple jump and high jump. For the Bobcats, Cole Perry won the 1600 run, 800 run and javelin, while Mike Alicea won the 110 hurdles and long jump.

Kennard-Dale 122, Eastern York 27: At Fawn Grove, the Rams captured first in 16 of the 18 events to secure the home victory. Individually for the Rams, John Devereux won the 110 and 300 hurdles, Garrett Quinan won the 800 and 3,200 runs, Dominic Smith won the long jump and high jump, Aiden Hardester won the 100 and 200 dashes and Josh McLendon won the discus and shot put.

New Oxford 97, York Suburban 51: At New Oxford, Holden Crabbs led the Colonials by taking first in the high jump, 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles. Teammate Josh Lehigh won the long jump and triple jump. The Trojans captured two of the three relays.

Bermudian Springs 104, Fairfield 45: At Fairfield, Michael Carlson led the Eagles by taking first in the 110 hurdles, 100 dash and pole vault. Also for Bermudian, Richard Pacana won the triple jump and long jump, while Cameron Carrolus won the 800 and 3,200 runs.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 109, West York 40: At Glen Rock, Nicole Dauberman led the Warriors individually by capturing first in the 1,600, 800 and 3200 runs. Also for Susquehannock, Shelby Derkosh won the 200 and 400, Ryleigh Marks won the 100 hurdles and triple jump and Madi Barlett won the 100 dash and long jump. As a team, Susquehannock captured first in 10 of the 11 track events.

Red Lion 86, Northeastern 62: At Red Lion, Kylyn McIntire led the Lions to the home victory by capturing first in the long jump, shot put, javelin and discus. Also for Red Lion, Sophia Breschi won the 1,600 and 800 runs, Izabella Lakatosh won the 100 hurdles and pole vault and Isabella Vanover won the 100 and 200 dashes.

Kennard-Dale 104, Eastern York 44: At Fawn Grove, Kate Traeger led the Rams individually to the home victory by taking first in the pole vault, 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. Teammate Lydia Gable won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Ava Strickland won the triple jump and high jump. For the Golden Knights, Kendall Felix won the discus, shot put and javelin, while Kaydence Strange won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

New Oxford 98, York Suburban 51: At New Oxford, Shaely Stabler led the Colonials by taking first in the javelin, shot put and discus. Teammate Kelbie Linebaugh won the 100 and 200 dashes. The Trojans captured first in two of the three relays.

Bermudian Springs 91, Fairfield 59: At Fairfield, Alison Watts led the Eagles by capturing first in the 100 dash, triple jump and long jump. For the Green Knights, Molly Nightingale won the 800 run and high jump, while Honey Strosnider won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 19, York Tech 3 (5 innings): At Spry, the Golden Knights plated 10 runs in the top of the fifth to put the game out of reach. Individually for the Golden Knights, Tatum Livelsberger went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Eastern, Allison Cook went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Kennedy Gray went 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. For the Spartans, Ava Steinfelt went 2 for 3.

South Western 19, New Oxford 7: At New Oxford, Emalee Reed led the Mustangs (4-0) to the road victory by going 5 for 5, including a two-run homer, with five RBIs and four runs scored. Also for South Western, Kinsley Proepper went 4 for 5, including a double, with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Ryleigh Sprague went 4 for 5, including a three-run homer and a triple, with four RBIs and four runs scored. For the Colonials, Hannah Becker went 2 for 3, including a two-run homer.

Gettysburg 22, Hanover 1 (3 innings): At Gettysburg, Samantha Carbaugh led the Warriors by going 1 for 1, with three runs scored, two RBIs and three walks. Teammate Danika Kump doubled with three runs scored and one RBI. The Warriors took advantage of 22 walks.

BASEBALL

Gettysburg 6, Dover 1: At Dover, Ajonte Bullock, Hunter Gillin and John Darnell combined to throw a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking seven to lead the Warriors to the road victory. Bullock also went 2 for 4 with one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases. Also for Gettysburg, Bryce Rudisill doubled with two runs scored and two walks, while Carson Kuhns went 2 for 4 with a double.

Bermudian Springs 11, Camp Hill 10: At York Springs, the Eagles plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and secure the nonleague victory. Austin Reinert led the Eagles by going 3 for 4, including two RBIs and two runs scored, while Carter Stuart went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Dylan Hubbard went 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs scored.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion 3, Central York 0: At Central York, the Lions (3-1) won the road match 25-22, 25-19, 25-18. Individually for the Lions, Gabe Sedora had 11 kills and six digs, while Tyler Good had nine kills and three digs, Logan Crowe had 26 assists and six digs, and Chase McGuire had three kills and three blocks. For the Panthers, Matt Smyser had 18 kills, four digs and three aces, while Lance Shaffer had 19 digs and Christian Bucks had seven kills.

York Suburban 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Trojans won the match, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9. Brady Stump led the Trojans (3-0) individually with nine kills. Also for Suburban, Ben Klimes had 10 digs, while Luis Montalvo had 17 assists. For the Rams, Dylan Logue had four blocks and three kills, while Ryan Schwab had 10 assists.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Red Lion 4, Susquehannock 1: At Red Lion, the Lions won the battle of unbeaten teams. Red Lion received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene. With the win, Red Lion improved to 11-0. Susquehannock is 5-1.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.