Susquehannock boys' tennis team moves to 5-0; other Monday prep results

Susquehannock and Bermudian Springs entered Monday’s York-Adams Division II boys’ tennis match at York Springs with a combined record of 9-1.

As you would expect when two strong teams face off, the final result was close.

Susquehannock eventually prevailed, 3-2, to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in D-II. Bermudian fell to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in D-II.

Susquehannock is alone in first place in the division.

The Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck. In doubles, Colin Harrington and Derek Baughman combined for a Susquehannock win.

For the Eagles, Eli Snyder won a singles match. Bermudian’s Hunter Madara and Nate Brown took a doubles point.

OTHER BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Bobby Nicholson, Jacob Horn and Neil Patel. In doubles, Matthew Way and Rohan Panchwagh combined to win the No. 1 match. Dallastown improved to 3-0 in York-Adams Division I and 10-0 overall.

Red Lion 4, New Oxford 1: At New Oxford, the Lions received singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene to take the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Zane Stambaugh and Liam Lynch combined to win the No. 2 doubles match for the Lions. Red Lion improved to 6-0 in the division and 10-0 overall.

West York 4, York Catholic 1: At West York, the Bulldogs received a straight-set singles victory from Randelle Agravante to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Justin Joseph and Aidan Sherrick combined to win the No. 1 match, while Adam Noel and Jason Ye combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Irish, Nate Gingerich won a singles match.

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Josh Haupt, Owen McClure and Andrew Gao to collect the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Evan Bean and Connor Shields combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

South Western 5, York Suburban 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received singles victories from Mason Neiderer, Chase Anderson and Brody Rebert to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. South Western improved to 2-1 in the division and 6-1 overall.

Gettysburg 4, Littlestown 1: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received singles victories from Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Thunderbolts, Nate Snyder won a singles match.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion 10, Spring Grove 5: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors led the Lions to the home victory by scoring four goals. Also for Red Lion (3-1), Isabella Provenzano had two goals and two assists, Claire Busser had one goal and two assists and Savannah Quave had one goal and one assist.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Eastern York 0: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish earned a 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 triumph. Tyger Smock led the Irish individually with eight kills, five aces and four digs. Also for YC, Nick Moir had five kills and three aces, while John Forjan had 15 assists and four kills. For the Golden Knights, James Hammel had seven digs and three kills, while Ryan Moore had eight assists.

