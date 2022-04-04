Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Dallastown 5, Dover 0, F
Susquehannock 3, Bermudian Springs 2, F
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Northern York, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at South Western, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at West York, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West York 13, York Suburban 3, F
South Western 12, Susquehannock 0, F
Hanover 16, York Catholic 0, F
Dallastown 17, Spring Grove 4, F
Kennard-Dale 11, Gettysburg 10, F
Littlestown 6, Eastern York 5, F
New Oxford 11, Red Lion 5, F
Delone Catholic 7, York Tech 6, F
York High at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
South Western 5, Dallastown 3, F
West York 3, York Suburban 1, F
Littlestown 3, Eastern York 1, F
Delone Catholic 4, York Tech 0, F
Hanover 5, York Catholic 2, F
Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 4, F
Fairfield 13, Biglerville 7, F
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Exeter Township at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 6:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
South Western at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.
