Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0, F

Susquehannock 3, Bermudian Springs 2, F

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Northern York, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at West York, 4 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West York 13, York Suburban 3, F

South Western 12, Susquehannock 0, F

Hanover 16, York Catholic 0, F

Dallastown 17, Spring Grove 4, F

Kennard-Dale 11, Gettysburg 10, F

Littlestown 6, Eastern York 5, F

New Oxford 11, Red Lion 5, F

Delone Catholic 7, York Tech 6, F

York High at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

South Western 5, Dallastown 3, F

West York 3, York Suburban 1, F

Littlestown 3, Eastern York 1, F

Delone Catholic 4, York Tech 0, F

Hanover 5, York Catholic 2, F

Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 4, F

Fairfield 13, Biglerville 7, F

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Exeter Township at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 6:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

South Western at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.