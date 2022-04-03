Eastern York freshman baseball pitcher shines in debut; other weekend prep highlights

STEVE HEISER

Eastern York’s Aaron Fox made his first varsity baseball start a game to remember.

The freshman pitched a complete-game six-hitter in the Golden Knights’ 2-1, eight-inning nonleague triumph at Pequea Valley on Friday.

Fox did not allow an earned run and needed just 92 pitches in the victory. He struck out four without a walk.

The Knights picked up the win despite collecting only two hits, including a double from Brody Hinkle, who also walked and had one of Eastern’s two RBIs.

Carter Foote-Renwick had Eastern’s other hit and other RBI. Foote-Renwick’s RBI single in the top of the eighth broke a 1-1 tie.

Austin Bausman added two walks and a run scored for Eastern.

The Knights are now 3-0 on the season.

OTHER BASEBALL

Big sixth inning lifts Red Lion to win: Red Lion plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 7-2 New Oxford lead en route to an 8-7 baseball victory on Friday.

The Lions had just four hits, but took advantage of seven New Oxford walks and three Colonial errors.

Jakob Shaffer led Red Lion with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. Chase Morris got the win with three innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out four.

Mason Weaver tripled and drove in three runs for New Oxford. Adam Pascoe also tripled for the Colonials, scoring two runs, walking twice and driving in a run.

South Western now 3-0: The South Western baseball team moved to 3-0 with a 9-1 nonleague pounding of visiting Central Dauphin East on Friday.

Austin Long pitched five innings of two-hit, one-run ball to get the win, striking out five and walking one. Garrett Smith (two hits, three RBIs, two runs, walk), Kamden Truelove (three hits, RBI, run) and Landen Eyster (two hits, RBI, walk) led South Western’s offense.

Ropp pitches West York to win: Marcus Ropp pitched six innings and didn’t allow an earned run to lead West York to a 4-2 baseball win over Palmyra on Friday.

He struck out seven and walked three. West York won with just three hits. Brock Tanner had one of West York’s hits and two RBIs.

Dallastown suffers first loss: The Dallastown baseball team fell to 3-1 on Friday with a 10-4 nonleague loss at Gov. Mifflin.

Conner Barto led Dallastown with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Dreyer has four RBIs in Central York victory: Rylee Dreyer had two hits, including a homer, and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored in Central York’s 16-1 three-inning triumph at Susquehannock on Friday.

Brynn Weigle added two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Ava Beamesderfer struck out eight over three innings to get the win.

Moore sparks Suburban: Chloe Moore had two hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs and two runs scored in York Suburban’s 16-5 softball win over Milton Hershey on Friday.

DeAnna Eaton tripled to go with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Laken Kinard collected two hits, three RBIs, two runs scored and walk. Taylor Neumann had two RBIs, two runs scored, two walks and a hit.

Frey sparkles for Northeastern: Brooke Frey pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Northeastern to a 2-0 win over Eastern York on Friday.

She struck out seven and walked one. Frey also had two hits at the plate. Allison Cook had three of Eastern’s hits. Alexis Kirkessner pitched a complete game for Eastern, but took the loss.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown, Red Lion, Susquehannock stay unbeaten: The Dallastown boys’ tennis team moved to 9-0 on Saturday with a 4-1 nonleague triumph at Wilson. Jonathan Arbittier, Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu earned straight-set singles wins. Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn earned a straight-set win at No. 1 doubles.

Red Lion, meanwhile, is also 9-0 in boys’ tennis after a 4-1 victory over visiting Manheim Central on Saturday. Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene each earned 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles. Red Lion beat Spring Grove on Friday, 5-0, with Wheeler, Nadeau and Keene again earning 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Susquehannock is 4-0 after a 5-0 win over York Catholic on Friday. Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck earned straight-set singles wins for Susquehannock.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Connors scores four goals in Red Lion win: The Red Lion girls’ lacrosse team beat Ephrata 14-8 on Saturday.

Hannah Connors (four foals), Claire Busser (three goals, assist), Victoria Fumia (two goals, two assists) and Kaelyn Eaches (two goals, assist) led the way for Red Lion.

Staples powers York Catholic: Olivia Staples had three goals and four assists in York Catholic’s 14-8 girls’ lacrosse win over Eastern York.

Sydney Mentzer added five goals for the winners, while Sarah Perry had four assists and Jess Daugherty collected two goals and an assist. Victoria Zerbe (three goals, assist) and Taylor Sawmiller (three goals) paced Eastern.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Wilburn shines for Red Lion: At Red Lion, Mike Wilburn had five goals and two assists to lead the home team to an 18-1 nonleague victory over Ephrata on Saturday.

Jack Gulley added four goals and an assist. Damian Stafford and Luke Miller each added two goals and an assist.

Red Lion moved to 4-0 overall.

