Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, March 31. Many events have already been postponed. Rescheduled dates are noted where available. Scores will be updated when they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 1.

Red Land at Central York, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 1.

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m. PPD. 3 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 1.

Dallastown at Hershey, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Gettysburg at Northern York, 4 p.m. CANCELED

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 8.

York Tech at Lebanon, 4 p.m. PPD: 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 12.

Kennard-Dale at Central York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 10.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Columbia at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 11.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m. PPD. 6 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 18.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 25.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m. PPD. 6:30 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 1.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m. PPD. 6:45 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 4.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m. PPD. 6:40 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 18.

Central York at Dover, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 25.

South Western at York Suburban, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic at Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 1.

York Tech at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m. CANCELED.

Columbia at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

McCaskey, Reading at York High, 3:45 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.