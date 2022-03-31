Spring Grove picks up wins in boys' volleyball, softball; other Thursday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The Spring Grove boys’ volleyball and softball teams picked up home victories on Thursday.

The Rockets’ volleyball team swept Eastern York, 3-0. The match scores were 25-8, 25-10, 25-11.

The Spring Grove softball team downed Red Lion, 10-7.

In the volleyball match, Bryce Ball led the Rockets individually with seven kills, three aces and three digs. Also for Spring Grove, Ryan McKowen had 22 assists and four digs, Jack Mummert had seven kills and Jake McCoy had five kills. For the Golden Knights, Ryan Kauth had five kills and five digs, while teammate Ryan Moore had five assists.

In the softball game, Trista Hershey led the Rockets to the home victory with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Spring Grove, Andrina Camilleri went 3 for 4; Ashley Snell went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs; and Mia Young went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and two walks.

OTHER BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Berks Catholic 2: At Berks Catholic, the Irish won the road match, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7. Individually for the Irish, Brady Walker had 27 kills and eight digs, while John Forjan had 46 assists, six kills and three aces. Also for YC, Nick Moir had 11 kills and three digs and Joe Mountain had nine kills and four blocks.

BASEBALL

Hanover 8, Columbia 7: At Hanover, Chase Roberts' one-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jaxon Dell to clinch the walk-off victory for the Nighthawks. For the game, Roberts went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs. Teammate Owen Cooley went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.

