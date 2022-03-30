Dallastown wins battle of traditional baseball powers; other Wednesday high school action

STEVE HEISER

Two traditional York-Adams baseball powers squared off on Wednesday afternoon in an early-season showdown.

And as you would expect in a contest between two perennially strong programs, the outcome was not decided until the late innings.

Dallastown plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and that was enough to give the Wildcats an eventual 4-2 victory over the visiting Gettysburg Warriors.

Dallastown is trying to win a sixth consecutive York-Adams Division I championship. Gettysburg, meanwhile, has won at least a share of the D-II crown for the last four contested seasons. (There was no high school baseball season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Colin Ahr and Conner Barto combined on a three-hitter for the Wildcats. Ahr went the first five innings, allowing one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven and walked three. Barto pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run.

Leadoff man Brady Altland led the Dallastown attack with a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

Three Gettysburg pitchers limited Dallastown to five hits and three earned runs. Gettysburg’s Bryce Rudisill pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless, shutout relief, striking out five and walking three.

Dallastown is now 3-0 overall and in D-I this season.

It was the season opener for Gettysburg.

OTHER BASEBALL

West York 12, York High 0 (6 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Marcus Ropp and Ricky Peters combined to throw a six-inning shutout, striking out 14 and walking one. Peters also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Carter Hughes went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI.

Susquehannock 11, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, Logan Houser led the Warriors to the win by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing one hit. Also for Susquehannock, AJ Miller went 4 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Josh Preston went 2 for 2 with one run scored; Ben Koller went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Luke Geiple went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two runs scored and one RBI; and Connor Gillespie doubled with three RBIs.

York Tech 14, Kennard-Dale 4 (5 innings): At Spry, Brody Dedrick led the Spartans to the home victory by belting a triple with three RBIs, one run scored and two walks. Also for Tech, Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI, Jackson Shellenberger went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, Yadi Cruz-Cruz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored and Mason Smith went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks. For the Rams, Adam Loucks tripled with two RBIs and one run scored.

Red Lion 10, Dover 0 (6 innings): At Red Lion, AJ Lipscomb led the Lions by throwing a six-inning shutout, striking out four, walking one and allowing two singles. The Red Lion attack was paced by Jason Krieger (3 for 3, two RBIs, run scored), Connor Lawrence (2 for 2, triple, two runs), Brandon Ritchey (2 for 3, triple, RBI, run) and Jaden Taylor (1 for 2, two RBIs, two walks).

Eastern York 6, Biglerville 4 (9 innings): At Biglerville, Austin Bausman connected for a triple in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie, scoring Simon Lipsius, to help the Golden Knights clinch the road victory. For the game, Bausman went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brody Hinkle went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Lipsius tripled with three runs scored. For the Canners, Eli Weigle doubled with two runs scored.

New Oxford 8, Central York 2: At New Oxford, Aaron Smith led the Colonials to the victory by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Mason Weaver threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing five hits to pick up the win. For the Panthers, Tyler Dehoff went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while teammate Alex Barger doubled.

South Western 6, York Suburban 5: At Hanover, Dominic Praydis led the Mustangs by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. South Western’s attack was led by Kamden Truelove (2 for 2) and Levi Loughry (1 for 2, three RBIs, two walks). For the Trojans, Riley Weaver went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Adrien Garner doubled with one RBI.

Bermudian Springs 16, Fairfield 4 (5 innings): At Fairfield, Liam Cook led the Eagles by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Bryce Martin went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Green Knights, Eric Ball had two doubles, one RBI and one run scored.

Littlestown 15, Hanover 0 (6 innings): At Hanover, Bradin Peart led the Thunderbolts by going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Littlestown, Nate Thomas went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks, while Michael Henrie went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. For Hanover, Jake Bamford went 2 for 3, including a double.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 12, Susquehannock 2 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Katelyn Meli led the Wildcats to the home victory by going 2 for 2 with one RBI. Also for Dallastown, Stephanie Neuheimer went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Alexi Dowell homered with two RBIs and two runs scored and Tessa Thompson homered and collected four RBIs. For the Warriors, Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 2, including a double, with one run scored; Jenna Mummert went 2 for 2; and Amaya Wheeler homered.

Spring Grove 5, York Suburban 1: At Spring Grove, Kendal Parks led the Rockets by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. The Spring Grove offense was led by Mia Young (2 for 2, triple, two RBIs, run), Kate Gartrell (2 for 3, double, run), Aiyana Young (2 for 4, RBI, run) and Trista Hershey (2 for 4, run). For Suburban, Taylor Neumann had two doubles and an RBI.

Kennard-Dale 22, York Tech 12 (5 innings): At Spry, Lyla Ambrose led the Rams to the victory by belting two homers, a triple and a double, to go with eight RBIs and five runs scored. Also for K-D, Emma Coughenour went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with five RBIs and three runs scored; Hailey Serruto went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with three RBIs and one run scored; and Carly Vaughn went 3 for 5 with four runs scored. For the Spartans, Mandy Estes went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Mackenzie Ziekiewicz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

New Oxford 12, West York 11: At New Oxford, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the top of the seventh but were unable to make the full comeback. Individually for the Colonials, Mallory Topper went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Leah Noel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Bulldogs, Kayleigh Becker went 4 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, Molly Strayer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Haley Krewson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored, Rylyn Fant 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI and Addison Skimski went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 9, Fairfield 5: At Fairfield, Tori Murren led the Eagles by going 2 for 3 with one run scored. Teammate Hannah Chenault went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

Littlestown 16, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Kailey Miller led the Thunderbolts by going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Claudia Reaver went 2 for 2, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored. For the home team, Keana Noel doubled.

Gettysburg 29, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Maddie Knerr led the Warriors to the victory by going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Kate Keller went 3 for 3, including two doubles, with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Delone Catholic 15, York High 0 (4 innings): At McSherrystown, Reagan Arigo led the Squirettes to the victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Ella Zinn went 2 for 2 with one RBI.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Lancaster Country Day 0: At Lancaster, Dallastown improved to 8-0 with the nonleague victory. Jonathan Arbittier, Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu won in singles. Dallastown got doubles wins from Andrew Chronister/Jacob Horn and Bobby Nicholson/Neil Patel. LCD fell to 3-1.

Red Lion 4, York Suburban 1: At Red Lion, Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene swept the singles for Red Lion, with each winning in straight sets. Zane Stambaugh and Liam Lynch won in doubles for Red Lion. Suburban got its point from the doubles team of Caden Hall and Jesse Ehrlich.

Susquehannock 4, West York 1: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received singles victories from Colin Brusse, Lucas Reck and Zachary Rogari to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Susquehannock's Collin Harrington and Derek Baughman combined to win the No. 2 doubles match. For the Bulldogs, Justin Joseph and Aidan Sherrick combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. Susquehannock is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in D-II. West York is 3-3 and 2-1.

New Oxford 3, Central York 2: At New Oxford, the Colonials captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Dylan Fissel and Wade Deckman won the No. 1 doubles match, while Ethan Aiello and Edwin Garcia-Sanchez won the No. 2 match. Adam Farmer also captured a singles match for the Colonials. For the Panthers, Owen McClure and Evan Bean each won a singles match.

South Western 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Mustangs received singles victories from Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson. In doubles, Brody Rebert and Landon Salois combined to win the No. 1 match.

Littlestown 5, York Catholic 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received singles victories from Cyrus Marshall, Nolan Westfall and Nate Snyder to secure the York-Adams Division II victory.

Gettysburg 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At Gettysburg, Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy got singles wins for the Warriors, while Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley triumphed in doubles. Eli Snyder earned a singles points for Bermudian, while Hunter Madara/Nate Brown won in doubles.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Hanover 87, Littlestown 57: At Littlestown, the Nighthawks captured first in eight of the 11 track events. Individually for the Thunderbolts, Zyan Herr won the 100 dash, 200 dash, long jump and high jump.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Hanover 78, Littlestown 56: At Littlestown, Miranda King led the Thunderbolts individually by taking first in the 100 and 200 dashes. For the visitors, Regan Wildasin won the javelin and shot put.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Antietam 1: At York Catholic, the Irish won the match, 25-9, 23-25, 25-10, 25-12. Brady Walker led the Irish individually with 12 kills, eight digs and three aces. John Forjan had 25 assists and five aces, Joe Mountain had four kills and four blocks and Dominic Anzalone had seven digs and four aces.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 9, West York 8 (OT): At West York, Adam Myers led the Golden Knights to the victory by scoring six goals. Also for Eastern, Easton Saylor had two goals, while Andrew Ports had two assists. For the Bulldogs, Nasir Jones scored scored four goals, while Tyler Michael scored two goals and added one assist, Seamus McNicholas added two assists and Kaidan Grove scored one goal and added one assist.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 19, West York 11: At Wrightsville, Sophia Hoff led the Golden Knights to the home victory by scoring a game-high six goals. Also for Eastern, Molly Townsley scored four goals, while Victoria Zerbe scored three goals. For the Bulldogs, MJ Rupp scored a team-high five goals, while teammate Eden Ward scored three goals.

Twin Valley 17, York Catholic 7: At Twin Valley, in a battle of traditional girls’ lacrosse powers, the Irish dropped the nonleague contest. Sydney Mentzer (four goals) and Grace Doyle (three goals) led YC.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.