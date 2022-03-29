Susquehannock track-and-field teams sweep to wins; other Tuesday York-Adams prep results

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehannock track-and-field teams got their 2022 seasons off to victorious York-Adams Division II starts on Tuesday at York Suburban.

The Warrior boys rolled to a 125-23 triumph, while the Warrior girls won, 85-59.

Ronald Pugaczewski led the Susquehannock boys with wins in the triple jump, long jump and pole vault. Dameon Carter (100 dash, high jump), Grant Hartman (200 dash, 400 dash) and Matthew O’Brien (1,600 run, 3,200 run) each added two individual wins for the Susquehannock boys.

In the girls’ meet, Ryleigh Marks won the 100 hurdles, triple jump and long jump to power Susquehannock. The Warriors got wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs from Nicole Dauberman.

OTHER BOYS’ TRACK

Dover 81, Kennard-Dale 69: At Dover, Bryan Rios led the Eagles individually by taking first in the 300 hurdles and 200 dash. As a team, the Eagles also captured first in two of the three relays.

New Oxford 72, West York 70: At West York, the Colonials were led individually by Neil Price capturing first in the 3,200 and 1,600. For the Bulldogs, Perry Addey won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while teammate Nico Wright-Phillips won the 100 dash and 200 dash.

Red Lion 88, Spring Grove 62: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by River Van Wicklen capturing first in the 800 and 1,600 runs, while Ian James won the triple jump and high jump (tie) and Tyree Spence won the high jump (tie) and 110 hurdles. For the Rockets, Chris Campbell won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Also for Spring Grove, Jonathan Willhide won the shot put and javelin, while Andrew Strode won the long jump and 300 hurdles.

OTHER GIRLS’ TRACK

Dover 100, Kennard-Dale 46: At Dover, Gemma Galligani led the Eagles individually by taking first in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while also capturing the triple jump. As a team, the Eagles captured first in all three relays. For the Rams, Lydia Gable won the 100 dash and 200 dash, while Angelia Hammond won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

New Oxford 111, West York 38: At West York, Kelly Linebaugh led the Colonials to the road victory by capturing first in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Also for New Oxford, Shaely Stable won the shot put and javelin, Myra Richwine won the 100 and 300 hurdles and Anya Rosenbach won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

Red Lion 81, Spring Grove 65: At Red Lion, Kylyn McIntire led the Lions to the home victory by taking first in the javelin, discus and shot put. Teammate Sophia Breschi won the 1,600 and 800. For the Rockets, Laila Campbell won the 100 and 200 dashes, while teammate Kaylee Grubb won the long jump and pole vault.

BASEBALL

Red Lion 4, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the Lions scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Jason Krieger led the Lions to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out four, walking three and allowing two earned runs to pick up the victory. Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 4 at the plate for Red Lion, including a triple, with two RBIs, while Jakob Shaffer went 1 for 1 with three walks, one RBI and one run scored. For the Rockets, Nizeah Mummert started on the mound, throwing 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking seven and allowing two earned runs. Mummert also went 1 for 1 at the plate.

Dallastown 9, York Suburban 6: At Suburban, Cade Flinchbaugh led the Wildcats to the road victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Dallastown, Colin Ahr went 2 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases, two runs scored and one RBI, while Brady Altland went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Trojans, Riley Weaver went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Susquehannock 12, Hanover 2 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, the Warriors plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach. Joe Smith led the Warriors by starting the game on the mound and throwing 3 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking four and allowing one earned run to pick up the victory. Also for Susquehannock, Zack Coleman went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI and three stolen bases, while Ryan Barrett and Jarryn Andrews each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Northeastern 7, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, the Bobcats received doubles from Owen Wilhide, Konnor Reeser and Quinn Shindler to secure the road victory. Northeastern pitchers limited New Oxford to three hits.

Bermudian Springs 17, York Tech 0 (3 innings): At York Springs, Dylan Myers led the Eagles to the home victory by belting two doubles with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Austin Reinhart also slammed two doubles with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Spartans, Cody Shue and Riley Arter each doubled.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 13, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At Suburban, Alexi Dowell led the Wildcats to the road victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, with four RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Brooke Altland went 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs scored, while Skylar Forella went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Wildcats on the mound, Gabby Fowler started and threw 2 2/3 hitless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win. Kameryn Paules finished with 2 1/3 one-hit innings.

West York 16, Spring Grove 13: At West York, the Bulldogs plated 10 runs in the bottom of the third to push them to the home victory. Individually for the Rockets, Aiyana Young went 3 for 5, including two RBIs and two runs scored, while Trista Hershey went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Mia Young went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks; and Katie Gartrell went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. No Bulldogs statistics were available.

South Western 7, Red Lion 5: At Hanover, Emalee Reed led the Mustangs to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine and walking one. Reed also connected at the plate by going 3 for 4, including a double and a two-run homer to walk off the game in the seventh. Teammate Ryleigh Sprague went 3 for 4, including a two-run homer to tie the game in the seventh, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Kennard-Dale 21, Delone Catholic 10 (6 innings): At Fawn Grove, Brianna Serruto led the Rams by going 4 for 5, including two doubles, four runs scored and one RBI. Also for K-D, Lyla Ambrose went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with four runs scored and three RBIs; Hailey Walters went 3 for 4, including a triple, with five RBIs and one run scored; Emma Coughenour went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Hailey Serruto went 2 for 5 with four runs scored and one RBI.

Bermudian Springs 14, York Tech 0 (5 innings): At York Springs, Maya Kemper led the Eagles to the home victory by going 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Also for Bermudian, Ashlynne Smith went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs, while Hannah Chenault went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Spartans, Alexis Merrell doubled.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, South Western 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I. Dallastown received straight-set singles victories from Jonathan Arbittier, Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu. In doubles, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn won the No. 1 match, while Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel won the No. 2 match. South Western is 3-2 and 0-2.

Central York 5, Dover 0: At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Josh Haupt and David Bluett to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Andrew Gao and Calvin Dang won the No. 1 match, while Parker Smith and Connor Shields won the No. 2 match.

Red Lion 3, Northeastern 2: At Manchester, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and George Keene to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Bobcats, Holt Dallam and Hayden Dallam won the No. 1 doubles match, while King Igwe and Ty Stauffer won the No. 2 doubles match. Red Lion improved to 4-0 in the division and 6-0 overall. Northeastern is 2-2 and 0-2.

West York 4, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Jaydon Vue and Randelle Agravante to earn the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Jackson Reiber and Justin Joseph combined to win the No. 1 match, while Aidan Sherrick and Adam Noel won the No. 2 match. West York improved to 2-0 in the division and 3-2 overall.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 19, Dover 2: At Dover, Sydney Mentzer led the Irish to the road victory by scoring six goals and adding two assists. Also for YC, Katie Bullen scored two goals and added one assist, Grace Doyle scored two goals and Sarah Perry and Libby Staples each scored one goal and added one assist. For the Eagles, Jenna Davis scored both goals.

South Western 17, Red Lion 5: At Red Lion, the Mustangs were led by Katie Yocum (five goals, three assists), Miranda Davis (three goals, two assists) and Khloe Batchelor (four goals, assist). The Lions received three goals from Hannah Connors, while receiving one goal and one assist from Kaelyn Eaches.

New Oxford 19, Spring Grove 9: At New Oxford, Hailey Linebaugh led the Colonials to the home victory by scoring seven goals. Also for New Oxford, Ally Mathis scored five goals, while Bethany Cohee scored two goals and added eight assists. For the Rockets, Addyson Wagman scored five goals, while Caylee Markle scored three goals and Kendall Smith scored two goals.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 13, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, Dayton Bagwell led the Panthers to the road victory by scoring four goals. Also for Central, Cole McNaughton and Tanner Bagan each scored three goals and added one assist, Zane Collington scored two goals and added two assists and Alec Fahs scored one goal and added one assist.

Susquehannock 24, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, Ben Tomasic led the Warriors to the road victory by scoring seven goals and adding two assists. Doug Reinecke had three goals and three assists, Jake Wetzel and Tristan Coleman each scored three goals and added one assist, Ben Oestrike scored three goals, Zach Pecunes scored two goals and added two assists and Jake McBride added three assists.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Dallastown 1: At Central York, the Panthers won the match, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19. Individually for the Panthers, Matt Smyser had 13 kills and three digs, while Ryan Roberts had seven kills and five assists, Trevor Ketrick had six blocks, four aces and three kills and Christian Bucks had nine kills, four blocks and three aces.

New Oxford 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Colonials earned a 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 triumph. New Oxford was led by Aden Strausbaugh (eight kills), Peter Brown (seven kills), Dennis Stambaugh (nine aces) and Noah Haines (17 assists).

