Dallastown falls to Cumberland Valley in boys' volleyball; other Monday prep results

The Dallastown boys’ volleyball team started its 2022 season on Monday night with a 3-0 nonleague loss to visiting Cumberland Valley.

The match scores were 25-10, 25-14, 25-9.

Both teams are coming off District 3 playoff appearances in 2021.

The Wildcats finished 13-7 overall in 2021, including a 9-2 mark in York-Adams Division I.

Cumberland Valley ended Dallastown’s season last year with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14 decision in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal match.

Cumberland Valley finished 15-5 a season ago, including a fourth-place finish in District 3 3-A and a state 3-A playoff berth.

CV was led by Jared Johnson (12 kills), Thomas Smith (40 assists) and Tyler Quinn (11 digs).

OTHER BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover 3, Eastern York 0: At Dover, the Eagles earned a 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 victory behind Landen Day (five kills), Nick Serapiglia (seven assists) and Tim Lahr (four digs, three aces). Eastern was led by James Hammer (eight kills), Ryan Moore (11 assists) and Michael Feliciano-Vidos (five digs).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western 17, Elizabethtown 0: At Hanover, Ryan Quinn (four goals assist), Nick Huff (three goals, assist), Matt Benzing (goal, three assists), Bryce Shuman (two goals), Ryan Fornaro (two goals), Hunter Gray (goal, assist) and Cole Dettinger (goal, assist) led South Western to the easy nonleague win.

Red Land 11, West York 3: At Red Land, Jaidyn Wilkins had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs in the nonleague loss. Kaidan Grove and Zach Richter also scored for West York.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Red Land 22, West York 4: At Red Land, the winners were paced by Kenna Duffie (seven goals), Zayda Crumpton (four goals, two assists) and Zuri Crumpton (three goals, six assists) in the nonleague battle.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs 4, Delone Catholic 1: At York Springs, the Eagles captured two of the three singles matches to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder each won a singles match, while in doubles, Hunter Madara and Nate Brown won the No. 1 match, while Jaxson Bloom and Isaac Talkington won the No. 2 match. For the Squires, Ben Elsner won a singles match. Bermudian is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in D-II. Delone is 2-2 and 2-1.

