Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon wins 2nd PIAA gold in 2 nights; other Thursday prep results

KAREN SANGILLO

717-505-5403/@ydsports

LEWISBURG -- Another day, another gold medal for Spring Grove’s Daniel Gordon.

Gordon captured his second state title in as many days on Thursday at the conclusion of the PIAA Class 3-A Swimming Championships, held at Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University.

Gordon posted a time of 44.11 seconds to outrace runner-up Marcus Papanikolaou of Central Bucks East (:44.75) for his second individual gold medal of the meet. Gordon won the 50 freestyle on Wednesday, also beating out Papanikolaou.

“It’s always a great feeling,” said Gordon, a senior. “I’m really happy. Words can’t describe how great it feels.

“This was my last high school race and it’s bittersweet. I’m happy with the whole opportunity to swim high school. It’s been a really great experience and I’m glad I did it. It’s very sad to know that this was my last race.

“I’m very grateful for every single person I’ve ever met, all the coaches, all the swimmers, all the races I’ve done, it’s all helped me.”

Gordon will next compete at the YMCA nationals.

“I have a lot of expectations there,” he said. “Both today and yesterday I saw a lot of things I can fix in my races so I’m going to try to touch up on those and go a little faster.”

After that, he has committed to the University of Florida, where he plans to swim. He is eyeing a major in mechanical engineering.

“I was down there and I really love everything about it,” he said. “I’m super excited. I think it’s going to be awesome.”

Red Lion’s Butera gets medal: Red Lion senior Bella Butera earned a trip to the podium, finishing eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.09).

“I’m crying sad tears because it’s over and happy tears because it happened,” Butera said after collecting her medal. “I was hoping to reach the ‘A’ final, and I did it and I had a pretty good time.

“I was excited to have a good race at the end of my career and finish with a bang.”

She will swim at Campbell University, where she will have a double major of coaching and health and physical education.

She was fifth in the breaststroke last year, so this was her second state medal in the breaststroke.

Other York-Adams swimmers: Also for Red Lion, senior Sophia Breschi capped off her career with a state appearance in diving. Breschi reached the semifinals, finishing 18th overall (230.15 points).

Dallastown’s Julia Havice was 23rd in the 100 freestyle (:53.00) and the Wildcats’ boys’ 400 freestyle relay of Thomas Smolinski, Noah Krebs, Lawson Neutzel and Cooper Stiles finished 27th (3:18.58).

BOYS’ TENNIS

Hanover 5, Dover 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Antonio Corona, Chalie Zitto and Brian Corona to secure the nondivisional victory. Nolan Chronister and Aidan Chen captured the No. 1 doubles match, while Owen Dozier and Johnny Miller won the No. 2 doubles match. Hanover is 2-0. Dover fell to 0-1.

South Western 5, Gettysburg 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received singles victories from Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson to capture the nondivisional victory. In doubles, teammates Brody Rebert and Landon Salois won the No. 1 match, while Owen Lucey and Landon Matthews won the No. 2 match. South Western is 2-0. Gettysburg is 0-2.

