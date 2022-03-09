Two Central York High School sports standouts enjoy a good-news week

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It’s been a good-news week for a pair of Central York High School athletes.

A standout boys’ basketball player received his first NCAA Division I offer and a heavyweight wrestler learned that he’ll get to compete in this weekend’s PIAA Class 3-A State Championships.

Panthers sophomore Greg Guidinger recently announced on his Twitter site (@gregduidinger) that he’s received a basketball offer from a strong Toledo program.

The 6-foot, 6-inch wing averaged 19 points per game this past season for the Panthers. He missed the first part of the season with an ankle injury. The Panthers went 1-9 without Guidinger and 10-2 with him. He was a York-Adams Division I all-star.

Guidinger’s father, Jay, played two seasons in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jay Guidinger is 6-11.

Toledo is 25-6 this season, including a 17-3 regular-season record in the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets finished first in the MAC regular-season standings.

Miller gets state berth: Ethan Miller, meanwhile, learned he will compete in the 285-pound bracket at the state 3-A wrestling meet.

Miller finished fifth in the District 3 Class 3-A Tournament. Only the top four wrestlers in each weight class from District 3 qualified for the state meet, which left Miller on the outside looking in.

When the district’s fourth-place finisher, Tyrese Washington of Manheim Township, withdrew from the state event, however, Miller got his spot in the state tournament.

Miller is 35-8 on the season.

Other local state wrestling qualifiers: For the first time in school history, Central York will have three state qualifiers. Miller joins his teammates, Carter Davis (34-6) at 138 and Macon Myers (27-7) at 160.

The other 3-A state qualifiers from the York-Adams League are:

Dover’s Mason Leiphart (36-0) at 120, Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis (35-9) at 120, Dallastown’s Zach Luckenbaugh (34-8) at 126, Spring Grove’s Ivan Vega (27-3) at 132, Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins (37-2) at 152, Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry (40-7) at 160, Gettysburg’s Sam Rodriguez (36-2) at 215 and Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher (39-5) at 285.

In 2-A, Littlestown’s Cam Mingee (33-9) will compete at 126 pounds.

The state wrestling tournament runs from Thursday through Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

