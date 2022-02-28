Monday's District 3 basketball scoreboard for York-Adams teams: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball games for York-Adams teams for Monday, Feb. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 5-A Semifinals

Shippensburg at West York, 7 p.m.

District 3 5-A Consolation Semifinals

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals

Littlestown at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 6-A Semifinals

Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

District 3 6-A Consolation Semifinals

Penn Manor at Central York, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

