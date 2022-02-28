Monday's District 3 basketball scoreboard for York-Adams teams: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball games for York-Adams teams for Monday, Feb. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 5-A Semifinals
Shippensburg at West York, 7 p.m.
District 3 5-A Consolation Semifinals
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals
Littlestown at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 6-A Semifinals
Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
District 3 6-A Consolation Semifinals
Penn Manor at Central York, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
