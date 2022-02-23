York County athletes sweep District 3 Class 2-A diving championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Two York County athletes have earned District 3 Class 2-A diving championships.

Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger repeated as the boys’ champion on Wednesday at Big Spring High School.

West York’s Taelyn Thomas, meanwhile, captured the girls’ crown.

York-Adams League runner-up Pflieger finished with 408.70 points to finish well ahead of second-place finisher Giovanni Andreoli of Boiling Springs, who finished at 329.50.

York-Adams League champion Thomas, meanwhile, finished with 343.45 points to edge defending district 2-A champion Mckenna Porter of Susquehannock, who finished with 335.05.

