Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams Tournament Semifinals
At York Tech
West York 23, Northeastern 15, 2Q
Red Lion vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
CPIHL Playoffs Elimination Game
Central York vs. Hempfield at York City Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.