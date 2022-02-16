Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams Tournament Semifinals

At York Tech

West York 23, Northeastern 15, 2Q

Red Lion vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL Playoffs Elimination Game

Central York vs. Hempfield at York City Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.