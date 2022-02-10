Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 10. Results will be posted as they become available.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Dallastown vs. Waynesburg Central, 8 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Williamsport, 8 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Susquehanna Twp. at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

Hershey at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

York-Adams League Championships at Central York, 5 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.