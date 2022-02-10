Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 10. Results will be posted as they become available.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Dallastown vs. Waynesburg Central, 8 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Williamsport, 8 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Susquehanna Twp. at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
Hershey at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVING
York-Adams League Championships at Central York, 5 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.