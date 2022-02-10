Record-setting Northeastern diver wins York-Adams boys' title; other Thursday prep results

STEVE HEISER

Stephen Barlett enjoyed a record-setting performance on Thursday evening en route to winning the York-Adams boys’ diving championship.

The Northeastern High School senior broke the 11-dive meet and league records with a 520.40 total.

Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger finished in second at 472.25, followed by two Gettysburg divers – London Mitchell at 271.25 and Matt Herkowski at 270.15.

Spring Grove’s Devon Berwager was fifth at 236.50, while his teammate, Camden Daily, was sixth at 216.35.

The girls’ event was much tighter, with the top three divers separated by fewer than seven points.

West York’s Taelyn Thomas took the girls’ championship with a 354.55 total, followed by Red Lion’s Sophia Breschi at 349.20 and Susquehannock’s Mckenna Porter at 347.70.

Gettysburg’s Solie Stenger was fourth at 294.20, followed by Susquehannock’s Ryleigh Marks at 287.00 and Dallastown’s Zoe Gillen at 282.45.

Barlett, Pflieger and Porter will now attempt to defend their District 3 diving titles. Barlett is the two-time defending district 3-A boys’ champ, while Pflieger has won two straight district 2-A boys’ crowns. Porter won the 2021 district 2-A girls’ title.

The district 2-A diving meet is Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Big Spring. The district 3-A diving championship is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Gov. Mifflin.

WRESTLING

Gettysburg, Dallastown lose first-round matches at state 3-A meet: Gettysburg and Dallastown each suffered first-round losses on Thursday night in the PIAA Class 3-A state meet at the Giant Center in Hershey,

District 3 champion Gettysburg fell to District 4 champion Williamsport, 34-33, while Dallastown fell 45-21 to District 7 champion Waynesburg Central, which is the defending state champion.

It was Gettysburg’s first loss of the season, falling to 21-1. Williamsport improved to 12-1

The Warriors got pins from Sam Rodriguez (215), Ethan Burgess (106), Gabe Pecaitis (120) and Jacob Cherry (172). Wyatt Sokol won a decision. Gettysburg also got a forfeit victory in the final match at 189.

Dallastown, the fourth-place team from District 3, fell to 19-4. Waynesburg improved to 17-0.

Both Dallastown and Gettysburg will be involved in first-round consolation action at 10 a.m. Friday at the Giant Center.

Gettysburg will face District 2 champion Abington Heights, while Dallastown will take on District 1 runner-up Quakertown. Abington Heights lost its first-round state match to District 11 runner-up Nazareth, 53-14, while Quakertown fell to District 6 champion Mifflin County, 31-27.

The losers of the first-round consolation matches will be eliminated from the tournament. The winners will move on with the possibility of eventually earing a third-place finish.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CSY wins battle of District 3 Class 1-A powers: The Christian School of York beat visiting Lititz Christian on Thursday in a battle of District 3 Class 1-A powers, 44-27.

CSY, which is No. 1 in the district in 1-A power ratings, improved to 21-1. Lititz Christian, which is No. 2 in those same ratings, fell to 15-3.

York Catholic rolls in nonleague action: Visiting York Catholic rolled to a 59-29 triumph over Lancaster Mennonite in nonleague action on Thursday.

York Catholic improved to 10-12. Mennonite fell to 3-16. Meredith Smith had 13 points for York Catholic, while Katie Bullen added 11.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove falls to Hershey: At Spring Grove, the home team dropped a nonleague contest to Hershey, 67-51.

Avin Myers led the Rockets with 19 points. Teammate Connor New had 11 points. Spring Grove fell to 6-16. Hershey is 17-5.

