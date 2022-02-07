Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Feb. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 6 p.m.

Christian School of York at Harrisburg, Christian, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

McConnellsburg at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

PIAA Class 3-A Preliminary Round

Dallastown at Spring Ford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Dallastown at Penn Manor (Leisure Lanes), 3:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.