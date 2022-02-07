Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban vs. West York during York Suburban boys' basketball tournament championship game action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West York would win the game 52-30. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Feb. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 6 p.m.

Christian School of York at Harrisburg, Christian, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

McConnellsburg at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

PIAA Class 3-A Preliminary Round

Dallastown at Spring Ford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Dallastown at Penn Manor (Leisure Lanes), 3:30 p.m.

