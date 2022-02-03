Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, Feb. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3-A Tournament

Semifinals at Spring Grove

Gettysburg vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.

First-Round Consolations at Spring Grove

York Suburban vs. Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Cocalico, 5 p.m.

Second-Round Consolations at Spring Grove

To be determined, 6:30 p.m.

Other Matches

Hanover at ELCO Team Tournament, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia at York Tech, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

West York at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock at Dover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Club), 5 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock at Dover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Club), 5 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Newport at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Spring Grove at New Oxford (Hanover Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

