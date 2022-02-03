Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, Feb. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 3-A Tournament
Semifinals at Spring Grove
Gettysburg vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.
First-Round Consolations at Spring Grove
York Suburban vs. Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Cocalico, 5 p.m.
Second-Round Consolations at Spring Grove
To be determined, 6:30 p.m.
Other Matches
Hanover at ELCO Team Tournament, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia at York Tech, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
West York at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Susquehannock at Dover, 5 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Club), 5 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Susquehannock at Dover, 5 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Club), 5 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Newport at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Solanco at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Spring Grove at New Oxford (Hanover Bowling Center), 4 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.