York-Adams champ Dallastown heading to Disney World for national cheerleading championship

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown High School cheerleading team is going to Disney World.

The Wildcats have been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious spirit competitions, the National High School Cheerleading Championship, which is produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association. The event will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.

Dallastown is coming off a program-best fourth-place finish at the PIAA Class 3-A Small Varsity Competitive Spirit Championships. That was the best performance by a York-Adams team.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“This team is special,” Dallastown head coach Erin Miller said in a news release. “Most people do not understand what it takes to be a competitive cheerleader. We cheer for sports teams all year long while we also prepare to compete ourselves. These athletes put in the work in order to be successful by showing up at practices, attending clinics and camps, and taking initiatives to better their skill set.

“There was so much taken away from the team last school year. We were unable to attend these championships in 2021 due to COVID and that drove them to work hard and to be the best they could be this year. We had some highs and lows this year, but the team has persevered through it all and has truly has come together as a team.”

A championship season: Dallastown previously finished first at the York-Adams Championships and second at the District 3 Championships, in addition to its fourth-place finish at the state event. In addition, the Wildcats were 10th at the UCA Regional Competition, which qualified them for the NHSCC.

“We can't wait to perform our routines for the last time of the season in the most magical place on earth,” Miller said.

More: Two men to be inducted into York-Adams Bowling Hall of Fame

More: Central York's Beau Pribula one of of 10 big-school finalists for Mr. Pa. Football

More: Scammers are now swindling people at the grocery store: police

The team broke Dallastown cheerleading records by heading straight to finals out of preliminary round at the PIAA meet with a score of 89.3833, the highest point total the team has ever received.

Susquehannock, New Oxford also going to Disney World: In addition to Miller, the squad is coached by Toni Lozzi and Stephanie Bilyeu. Dallastown will compete at the 2022 NHSCC along with other teams from the area including New Oxford and Susquehannock from the York-Adams League, along with Central Dauphin East, Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley.

All of the teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021.

For more information on the NHSCC, visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit will live stream the championship on Varsity TV. The championship will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2022. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.