On good night for Eastern York hoops, Grim hits milestone; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Wednesday turned out to be a very good night for Eastern York basketball.

Both the boys’ and the girls’ teams earned easy nonleague victories and one of the Golden Knights’ standout players reached a career milestone.

The Eastern girls grabbed a road triumph by dominating York Catholic.

The Knights’ 5-foot, 7-inch senior standout, Breana Grim, scored 13 points in the game, including her 1,000th career point. She's the 14th player in school history to achieve the milestone.

Arianna Seitz was Eastern’s leading scorer with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

For the Irish, Katelyn Bullen and Meredith Smith each scored seven points.

The Knights improved to 17-2 overall, while York Catholic fell to 9-12 overall.

The Eastern boys, meanwhile, cruised past Solanco in Wrightsville, 62-42.

Freshman Carter Wamsley led Eastern with 17 points. Austin Bausman added 15 points for Eastern, while Simon Lipsius scored 14 points, including four from behind the arc.

Eastern improved to 13-7. Solanco fell to 2-14.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Surging Central York wins again: At Central York, Greg Guidinger poured in 28 points to lead the surging Panthers to an 89-63 nonleague victory over J.P. McCaskey. Guidinger made six shots from behind the arc. Jacobi Baker added 21 points for Central, including five from downtown, while Ethan Dodson scored 20 points. Central is now 10-11 on the season and has won nine of its last 10. McCaskey fell to 9-11.

Glass pours in 29 points in Spring Grove win: At Spring Grove, Ethan Glass led the Rockets to a 59-49 nonleague victory over Mechanicsburg by scoring a game-high 29 points, including seven from downtown. Spring Grove improved to 6-12. Mechanicsburg is 9-10.

Luke Forjan scores 25 in York Catholic loss: At Lancaster, Luke Forjan scored 25 points in a 69-60 nonleague losing effort for York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite. Forjan was 8 for 10 from the charity stripe. Teammate LeVan McFadden added 10 points. York Catholic fell to 14-6. Mennonite is 12-7.

Northern York nips New Oxford: At New Oxford, Northern York earned a 41-40 nonleague triumph over the home team. Gavin Moyer led the Polar Bears with 14 points. For the Colonials, Aden Strausbaugh had 12 points, including three behind the arch. New Oxford fell to 7-13. Northern is 7-12.

Susquehannock wins fifth straight game: At Glen Rock, Susquehannock rolled to an 84-51 nonleague triumph over Hanover. The Warriors improved to 12-5 with their fifth consecutive victory. Hanover fell to 5-15.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Rouse explodes for 40 points in York Tech win: At Spry, Rhlyn Rouse exploded for 40 points to lead the York Tech Spartans to a 75-62 nonleague victory over Fairfield. She was 8 for 10 from the charity stripe. Teammate Amelia Bernard had 16 points, including four from behind the arc. For the Green Knights, Breana Valentine scored 20 points, including three from downtown. Teammate Maddie Neiderer scored 14 points. Tech improved to 3-17 overall. Fairfield is 7-12.

Spring Grove falls to strong Mechanicsburg outfit: At Mechanicsburg, Spring Grove dropped a 39-28 decision to a strong Mechanicsburg team. The Wildcats improved to 14-4 and are No. 2 in the District 3 Class 5-A power ratings. Spring Grove fell to 9-10 and is No. 8 in those same ratings.

WRESTLING

Biglerville ousted from District 3 2-A Tournament: At Boiling Springs, the Biglerville Canners dropped a pair of District 3 Class 2-A contests, ending their team season. The Canners lost a quarterfinal battle to the host team and No. 1 seed, 60-6. Biglerville then lost a consolation contest to Northern Lebanon, 41-24. Biglerville finished at 15-6.

