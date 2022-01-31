Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at New Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Veritas Academy at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central Dauphin East, 7:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at New Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Veritas Academy at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 2-A Playoffs

Upper Dauphin at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Other Match

Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Dallastown at Hershey (Klick Lewis Arena), 7:45 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Central York (York Ice Arena), 8:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Red Lion at Central York (Colony Park), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.