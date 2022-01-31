Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban vs. West York during York Suburban boys' basketball tournament championship game action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West York would win the game 52-30. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at New Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Veritas Academy at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central Dauphin East, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at New Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Veritas Academy at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 2-A Playoffs

Upper Dauphin at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Other Match

Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Dallastown at Hershey (Klick Lewis Arena), 7:45 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Central York (York Ice Arena), 8:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Red Lion at Central York (Colony Park), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

