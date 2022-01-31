Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at New Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Veritas Academy at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central Dauphin East, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
York Country Day at New Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Veritas Academy at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 2-A Playoffs
Upper Dauphin at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Other Match
Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Dallastown at Hershey (Klick Lewis Arena), 7:45 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Central York (York Ice Arena), 8:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Red Lion at Central York (Colony Park), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
