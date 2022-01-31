Christian School of York girls' basketball win streak hits 12; other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Christian School of York girls’ team is playing some dominant small-school basketball.

The Defenders racked up their 12th consecutive victory on Monday night with a 40-22 triumph over Veritas Academy.

All but one of the victories during that streak have come by at least a dozen points.

CSY improved to 16-1 overall and they sit at No. 2 in the District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. CSY’s only defeat this season came by three points (37-34) back on Dec. 20 against Kennard-Dale.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Veritas Academy is 2-12.

The Defenders jumped out to a 25-8 halftime lead and were never threatened after that.

Linda Brown (15 points, nine rebounds, four steals) and Kayleigh Rhine (15 points, four assists, four rebounds) powered the CSY attack.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 64, Dover 29: At Spring Grove, Leah Kale led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 23 points. Addyson Wagner added 16 points, while Victoria Beck scored 13 points. Spring Grove improved to 6-7 in the division and 9-9 overall. Dover fell to 2-16 and 0-13.

York Suburban 54, Middletown 36: At Suburban, Janay Rissmiller led the Trojans to the nonleague victory by scoring 14 points. Teammate Grace Hare had 13 points. Suburban is 12-8. Middletown fell to 7-12.

New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 18: At New Oxford, Ella Billman led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 21 points. New Oxford improved to 6-4 in the division and 10-9 overall. K-D is 3-16 and 0-10.

ICE HOCKEY

Central York 7, Lower Dauphin 3: At York City Ice Arena, Central improved to 10-6-1-1 in Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division action. Central was led by Logan Myers (three goals, assist), Kaleb Wyman (goal, two assists), Kade Kohler (two goals), Evan Bean (goal, assist), Andrew Guiddy (two assists), Mason Steward (two assists) and Braydon Hsieh (16 saves). Lower Dauphin is 4-12-0-2.

Hershey 8, Dallastown 0: At Klick Lewis Arena, Eli Zart made 35 saves in a losing cause. Dallastown fell to 1-17-0-0 and CPIHL Bears Division action. Hershey is 13-5-0-0.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

South Western 69, Dover 50: At Hanover, Sam Stefano led the Mustangs to the nonleague victory by scoring 25 points, including six from behind the arc. Teammate Seth Sager had 12 points. For the Eagles, Jakob Smyser and Thomas Smyser each had 14 points apiece. South Western is 8-11. Dover is 1-16.

WRESTLING

Biglerville 36, Upper Dauphin 23: At Biglerville, the Canners won the District 3 Class 2-A opener behind pins from Devin Ponce (132), Joey Ney (138), Seth Lady (145) and Levi Roberts (189). Biglerville (15-3) moves on to the quarterfinals and will face Boiling Springs (15-1) on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Biglerville dropped a regular-season meeting vs. Boiling Springs, 62-12, on Jan. 12.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.