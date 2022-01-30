Dallastown takes fourth in its best-ever effort at state competitive spirit championships

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown High School Wildcats earned a fourth-place team finish on Saturday in the Class 3-A Small Varsity Division at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships.

The Wildcats compiled 85.3 points in the finals in a best-ever finish for the program at the state level. The PIAA Championships were held in the Giant Center in Hershey.

Garnet Valley won the 3-A Small Varsity title with 95.1 points, followed by Central Dauphin East (86.5) and Central Bucks West (86.4).

In the preliminary round, Dallastown set a program record with 89.4 points to advance straight to the finals.

Central York finished with 80 points in the finals to place ninth in the 3-A Small Varsity Division, which featured 39 teams.

The Panthers and the Wildcats were the only York-Adams teams to earn finals berths in a division at the state event.

The other PIAA championship winners at the competitive spirit tournament were Lansdale Catholic (2-A Small Varsity), Neshannock (2-A Large Varsity), Hempfield (3-A Large Varsity) and McDowell (Co-ed).

