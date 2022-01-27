Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, Jan. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatics Center), 6 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western,, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatics Center), 6 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western,, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Spring Grove at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Manor at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.
York Tech at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Susquenita at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Littlestown at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
West York at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.