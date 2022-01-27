Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, Jan. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatics Center), 6 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western,, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatics Center), 6 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western,, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Covenant Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

York Tech at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Susquenita at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

West York at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

