Northeastern boys, South Western girls keep perfect D-I swim records; other Thursday prep results

The Northeastern boys and South Western girls are still perfect in York-Adams Division I swimming action.

In a meet at Emory H. Markle Middle School in Hanover that went down to the final event, the Northeastern boys beat South Western, 91-85. In the girls’ meet, South Western cruised to a 114-54 triumph.

The Northeastern boys are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in D-I action. The South Western boys fell to 4-2 and 2-1. Northeastern is at Dallastown next Thursday. Both boys' teams are unbeaten in D-I.

The South Western girls climbed to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in D-I. Northeastern’s girls dropped to 1-5 and 0-4.

The Bobcats used a team effort to capture the boys’ meet, taking multiple second- and third-place finishes. For the Mustangs, Richard Plesic won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, while teammate Owen Cromer won the 50 freestyle and 100 free.

In the girls’ meet, the Mustangs were led individually by Julia Yates taking first in the 200 IM and 500 free, while teammate Leah Leonard won the 100 free and 50 free.

OTHER BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dover 124, York Suburban 41: At Suburban, the Eagles got two individual wins apiece from Austin Smith (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Mason Hockenberry (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Ethan Downey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke). Dover is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division II. Suburban is 2-3 and 1-2.

Dallastown 124, Red Lion 34: At Red Lion, the Wildcats were led individually by Thomas Smolinski taking first place in the 50 free and 100 free. The Wildcats captured first place in 10 of the 11 events. Dallastown improved to 3-0 in York-Adams Division I and 5-2 overall, while Red Lion fell to 0-4 in the division and 0-6 overall.

Central York 95, Spring Grove 67: At Central, the Panthers were led by two individual wins from Ethan Swartz (100 breast, 200 IM). For the Rockets, Cam Toth won the 50 free and 100 back, while teammate Daniel Gordon won the 100 fly and 200 free. Central improved to 2-2 in York-Adams Division I and 4-2 overall. Spring Grove fell to 0-4 in the division and 1-5 overall.

OTHER GIRLS’ SWIMMING

York Suburban 103, Dover 80: At Suburban, the Trojans got two wins each from Chloe Cheveaux (200 IM, 500 free) and Megan Shorb (100 free, 200 free). Suburban improved to 3-0 in York-Adams Division II and 4-1 overall. Dover fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in D-II.

Dallastown 98, Red Lion 72: At Red Lion, the Wildcats had multiple second- and third-place finishes to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Individually for the Lions, Bella Butera captured first in the 100 back and 200 IM, while teammate Sophia Breschi won the 100 fly and 200 free. As a team, the Lions set a pool and school records in the 200 free relay with (Sophia Breschi, Hanna Aggen, Ryleigh Czerwinski, Bella Butera). They also set a pool record in the 200 medley relay using the same team. Dallastown improved to 2-1-1 in the division and 3-1-1 overall. Red Lion fell to 1-3 in the division and 1-4 overall.

Central York 117, Spring Grove 63: At Central, the Panthers were led by two individual wins apiece from Camryn Leydig (100 free, 200 free) and Ava Gemma (100 breast, 200 IM). Central improved to 3-0-1 in York-Adams Division I and 5-0-1 overall. Spring Grove is 0-4 in D-I and 1-5 overall.

WRESTLING

South Western 51, Susquehannock 21: At Hanover, the Mustangs received pins from Robbie Sterner (172), Owen Reed (189), Robert Utz (215), James Bonczewski (113), Brian Williams (120), and Wyatt Hale (132) to capture the nonleague victory. For the Warriors, Blake Romjue (160), Garrett Bortner (126) and Jake Van Tassel (138) each picked up pins. South Western is now 10-6. Susquehannock is 7-9.

York Suburban 59, Bermudian Springs 18: At Suburban, the Trojans received pins from Noah Rice (152), Jamal Lewis (189), Collin Boldt (215), Zach Emory (126), Bryson Neidigh (132), Brayden Gentzyel (138) and Jalani Hopkins (285) in the nonleague victory. For the Eagles, Carter Storm (172), Jacob Simpson (132) and Quentin Wilson (145) had pins. Suburban is now 9-2. Bermudian fell to 8-10.

West York 41, York Tech 27: At Spry, the Bulldogs received pins from Seamus McNicholas (152), Tyler Bard (160), Matt Conde (113), Nate Brown (120) and Peter Perez (172) to secure the nonleague victory. For the Spartans, Hunter Chavis (285) picked up a pin. West York improved to 7-6. Tech fell to 2-14.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York 64, Penn Manor 32: At West York, the Bulldogs rolled in the nonleague contest to improve to 16-1. Penn Manor fell to 2-15. A.J. Williams' 14 points paced West York. Braedyn Detz and Landon Gibson added 10 points each.

Middletown 58, New Oxford 43: At Middletown, the Colonials lost the nonleague affair despite getting a 29-point outburst from Aden Strausbaugh, who made five 3-pointers. Middletown improved to 14-2. New Oxford dropped to 6-10.

Manheim Central 60, Spring Grove 51: At Manheim Central, the Rockets dropped the nonleague contest to fall to 4-12. Avin Myers had 17 points to lead Spring Grove. Manheim Central moved to 12-6.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lancaster Catholic 49, Central York 43: At Central, in a battle of District 3 powers, Lancaster Catholic used a 21-8 second-quarter surge to take 34-21 lead and then held on the second half. The Panthers fell to 15-3. Lancaster Catholic improved to 14-3. Marley Bond’s 11 points led Central.

