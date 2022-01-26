Susquehannock grabs OT victory in boys' basketball; other Wednesday high school results

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock used a 12-7 overtime edge to earn a 69-64 nonleague victory over Lancaster Mennonite on Wednesday night in Glen Rock.

The Warriors went 10 for 15 at the foul line in the OT and finished the night 16 for 28 at charity stripe. Lancaster Mennonite was 5 for 9 at the foul line.

Susquehannock is now 9-5 overall, while Lancaster Mennonite fell to 9-7.

The win boosted Susquehannock’s hopes of making the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs. The Warriors are No. 13 in the latest power ratings and the top 16 teams in the final power ratings after the games of Saturday, Feb. 12, will make the 5-A field. Lancaster Mennonite is No. 2 in the latest district 2-A power ratings.

Jalen Franklin’s 16 points led a balanced Susquehannock attack. He got double-digit scoring support from Ricky Ferguson (14 points), Dan Benna (11 points), Joshua Franklin (10 points) and Ezra Davis (10 points). Those five players combined for 61 of Susquehannock’s 69 points.

The Warriors led 33-26 at halftime, only to see Lancaster Mennonite use a 31-24 second-half surge to force OT.

Susquehannock has two more games this week: Friday at home vs. York Suburban and Saturday at Northern Lebanon.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville 34, York Country Day 31 (OT): At YCD, Anthony Cervantes led the Canners to the nonleague victory by scoring 16 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Greyhounds, Evan Haglin scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Biglerville is 3-15, while YCD fell to 4-6.

Carlisle 72, Gettysburg 56: At Gettysburg, Michael Hankey led the Warriors by scoring 21 points in the losing effort. Teammate Trent Ramirez-Keller had 11 points. Gettysburg is 8-9. Carlisle improved to 4-11.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 75, Fairfield 30: At Fairfield, Giana Hoddinott poured in 26 points, all in the first half, to lead the unbeaten Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory. She had three 3-pointers. Teammate Abigail Vingsen had 10 points. For the Green Knights, Breana Valentine scored 11 points. With the win, Delone Catholic improved to 9-0 in the division and 17-0 overall. Delone has won 45 straight D-III contests. Fairfield is 7-10 and 3-7.

Gettysburg 61, Northeastern 42: At Manchester, Anne Bair and Camryn Felix led the Warriors to the nonleague victory by scoring 19 points apiece. For the Bobcats, Laurelye Kennedy scored 14 points, including four from behind the arc, while Alisha Keller scored 11, including three from downtown, and Carolyn Pospichal had 10 points. Gettysburg is now 13-2. Northeastern fell to 7-11.

WRESTLING

York Suburban 54, Northeastern 24: At Suburban, the Trojans received pins from Cole Jones (152), Jamel Lewis (172), Collin Boldt (189), Tyler Adams (120), Zach Emory (126), Bryson Neidigh (132) and Brayden Gentzyel (138) to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Suburban finished divisional action at 5-1 and improved to 8-2 overall. Northeastern finished at 2-4 in the division and fell to 4-10 overall.

Gettysburg 57, Chambersburg 16: At Chambersburg, the unbeaten Warriors won the nonleague contest behind pins from Samuel Rodriguez (215), Trevor Gallagher (285), Wyatt Sokol (132), Dalton Redden (138), Jaxon Townsend (145), Logan Newell (152) and Tyler Withers (172). Gettysburg, the York-Adams Division II champion, improved to 17-0.

Dover 45, Mechanicsburg 27: At Dover, the Eagles received pins from Gavin Wells (285), Mason Leiphart (132), Daniel German (126) and Wyatt Dillon (138) to secure the nonleague victory. Leiphart is now 23-0 on the season. Dover improved to 1-10 as a team. Mechanicsburg is 2-13.

Biglerville 37, Central Dauphin East 18: At Central Dauphin East, the Canners received pins from Brody Gardner (106), Seth Lady (145) and Levi Roberts (189) to secure the nonleague victory. Biglerville is 14-3. C.D. East fell to 6-10.

Boiling Springs 59, Bermudian Springs 3: At Boiling Springs, the Eagles' only points came from a decision by Reece Daniels at 120. Bermudian fell to 8-9. Boiling Springs is 14-1.

