Red Lion girls earn bounce-back basketball win; other Monday high school results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Red Lion girls’ basketball team saw its six-game winning streak ended on Friday night with a 44-41 loss to Central York.

Monday night, the Lions started a new winning streak with a 44-30 triumph over Spring Grove in a York-Adams Division I battle in Papertown.

The Lions jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage from there.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Tatiana Virata’s 14 points led a balanced Red Lion attack, which featured eight players in the scoring column. Addyson Wagman scored 18 of Spring Grove’s 30 points.

Red Lion improved to 14-2 overall and 8-2 in D-I. The Lions currently sit at No. 5 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Spring Grove fell to 7-8 overall and 4-6 in D-I. The Rockets are No. 7 in the district 5-A power ratings.

Both the Lions and the Rockets appear in line to make the district field. Twelve teams will earn spots in the 6-A bracket, while 16 programs will make the 5-A tournament. The official brackets will be released after games of Saturday, Feb. 12.

Red Lion will have a chance to improve its standing in Y-A D-I later this week. After a home game Wednesday vs. York High (6-8 overall, 3-6 in D-I), the Lions will have another home game Friday vs. rival Dallastown, which is tied for first in the division with Central York at 9-1. Dallastown and Central, like Red Lion, are both 14-2 overall.

Dallastown leads the district 6-A power ratings, while Central is No. 4.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 52, York Country Day 10: At York Country Day, Linda Brown led the Crusaders to the road victory by scoring 17 points and adding nine rebounds. CSY also got productive games from Kayleigh Rhine (nine points, six assists, five steals), Ellen Brown (nine points, four assists, four rebounds) and Rylie Bell (nine points, five steals, four rebounds). CSY improved to 14-1 and has won 10 straight. YCD is 1-6.

York High 73, McCaskey 66: At Lancaster, Amani Ferguson led the Bearcats to the nonleague road victory by scoring a team high 23 points. Ciarra Gibbs added 20 points, while Jayda Price scored 17 points and Zykira McGee collected 12 points. The Bearcats shot 19 for 30 from the charity stripe, compared to a 5-for-19 night for the Red Tornado. York High improved to 7-8 overall. McCaskey is 2-13.

Gettysburg 59, Chambersburg 28: At Gettysburg, Anne Bair led the Warriors to the nonleague victory by scoring 24 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Camryn Felix scored 19 points, including five from downtown. With the win, Gettysburg improved to 12-2 overall. Chambersburg is 2-12.

Hanover 42, Waynesboro 31: At Waynesboro, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the nonleague victory by scoring 11 points. She needs 16 more to reach 1,000 for her career. The visitors were down 18-17 at the half but rallied in the second half to capture the win. Hanover moved to 11-5. Waynesboro is 4-10.

WRESTLING

West York 45, Susquehanna Township 18: At West York, the Bulldogs received pins from Peter Perez (189), Nate Brown (120), Wyatt Zech (132) and Evan Jones (138) to secure the nonleague victory. West York now sits at 6-5. Susquehanna Township is 0-4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.