Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Christian School of York at York Country Day, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York High at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Eastern York at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at West York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
York Tech at Spring Grove (Colony Park North), 4 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.