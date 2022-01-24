Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York High at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at West York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at Spring Grove (Colony Park North), 4 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.