Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, Jan. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Susquehannock 63, Eastern York 12, F

New Oxford 54, Dover 17, F

York Suburban at South Western, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York 97, Red Lion 31, F

Northeastern 127, Spring Grove 43, F

Susquehannock 101, Gettysburg 69, F

South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 1.

West York at Dover, 5 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York 103, Red Lion 67, F

Spring Grove 115, Northeastern 63, F

Gettysburg 104, Susquehannock 66, F

South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 1.

West York at Dover, 5 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Dayspring Christian, 6 p.m.

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Dayspring Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford (Hanover Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.