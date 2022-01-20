Dallastown outlasts Spring Grove to win D-I wrestling title; other Thursday prep results

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

SPRING GROVE – Recent history tells us that when Spring Grove and Dallastown square off in wrestling, the match will likely go down the final bout.

Thursday evening, in the York-Adams Division I finale for both standout squads, history made sure to repeat itself.

Kind of.

In a clash with a few momentum shifts, the Wildcats were able to tilt the showdown in their direction with a pair of buzzer-beating moments.

Those two key bouts – featuring a late pair of near-fall points by Adam Karlie at 106 and a pin with one second left on the clock in the first period by Graham Turnbull at 113 – didn’t necessarily decide the ultimate outcome. But they certainly were pivotal, even if the scorebook shows that the match actually came down to a Caden Dobbins pin in the final bout at 152 to secure a 33-27 Dallastown victory. That gave the Wildcats the outright D-I crown.

“They were really momentum changers for us,” Dallastown coach Dave Gable said. “We needed them desperately.”

Momentum swings: After racing out to an early 10-0 lead, the Wildcats (13-1 overall, 6-0 in D-I) fell behind after three straight wins by the host Rockets. Back-to-back pins at 215 by Logan Herbst followed by a bit of an upset pin by Michael Hershey at 285 put Spring Grove ahead 15-10.

Things looked bleak when Karlie trailed late in his clash at 106 vs. Tanner Grim. After getting a takedown to close within a point, Karlie was able finally get two near-fall points from a cradle right before the third period ended to score a 7-6 decision.

Moments later, Turnbull secured the pin with one second left in the first period against Jason Ruppert at 113 to put the Wildcats back on top.

Dobbins sews it up: Despite the Rockets rallying to even the score twice more, Dallastown was able to secure the triumph when senior stud Dobbins earned a pin in the final bout of the night at 152 against Luke Smyser.

Technically the contest came down the final bout, but Spring Grove coach Tyke Conover would disagree.

“That last match didn’t dictate the (outcome),” Conover said. “The match was lost several bouts before that in a couple of spots.”

The Wildcats could have made Dobbins’ match a moot point if they were able to get a win at 145 by Owen Bricker. Bricker entered the night at 16-7, which looked good when he faced Brady Baker, who was 8-13.

Baker, however, scored a reversal with eight seconds left to score a 4-3 upset and even the score at 27-27.

That set the table for Dobbins, who recently joined the Century Club at Dallastown by winning his 100th career match. Conover may have hoped for a miracle by Smyser, who was just 3-6 on the season, but he wasn’t holding his breath.

“With Dobbins … just live to fight another day,” Conover said. “At that point of time, that match didn’t dictate the match.”

Conversely, Gable didn’t have to sweat out the final bout as he has the utmost confidence in his senior.

“Who else would you want it to come down to?” Gable said.

Dobbins didn’t waste too much time. He took control early before securing the division-clinching victory at the 1:42 mark.

“It feels good to be in the final match,” Dobbins said. “I’m always trying to go for a pin, but I guess I wouldn’t have minded a win as long as I didn’t lose.”

Possible rematch: While the division finale fell the way of the Wildcats on Thursday, both sides are keenly aware that if there’s a rematch in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs, the outcome could well be different.

“It usually comes down to a swing match or two,” Conover said. “And that’s what happened tonight. We were right there and the kids wrestled well and Dallastown wrestled well. Don’t want to take anything away from them.”

Gable agreed, noting he didn’t have an abundance of confidence entering the contest Thursday.

“It’s a really open field,” Gable said of the District 3 3-A bracket. “A lot of it is how you pair up (with your opponent) and I was like, ‘I don’t know’ … I don’t particularly (like) how we pair up when we wrestle with Spring Grove.”

The Rockets fell to 11-5 overall and finished 5-1 in D-I.

OTHER WRESTLING

New Oxford 54, Dover 17: At New Oxford, the Colonials received pins from Trent Uhler (120), Cameron Herring (145), Derek Price (160) and Jake Bixler (285) in the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Eagles, Wyatt Dillon (138) picked up a pin.

Gettysburg 63, West York 9: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received pins from Dalton Redden (138) and Jaxon Townsend (145) to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Bulldogs, Nate Brown (113) picked up a pin. Gettysburg finished divisional action at 6-0 and improved to 16-0 overall. West York is 4-6 and 2-2.

Bermudian Springs 40, Delone Catholic 24: At McSherrystown, the Eagles received pins from Austin Anderson (113), Reece Daniels (120), Carter Storm (172) and Jesiah Farley (189) to grab the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Squires, Devin Reese (160) and Samuel Scovich (215) each picked up pins. Bermudian (8-8 overall) finished York-Adams Division II action at 5-1. Delone (6-9 overall) finished 3-3 in D-II.

Biglerville 46, Littlestown 15: At Littlestown, the Canners earned the win to sew up the York-Adams Division III championship. Biglerville (13-3 overall) finished 6-0 in D-III. Littlestown (7-6 overall) fell to 3-2 in D-III. The Canners received pins from Seth Lady (152), Gage Bishop (160), Mason Keiper (215) and Jacob Mead (285). For the Thunderbolts, Cameron Mingee (132) and Tanner Rock (172) each picked up pins.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York 97, Red Lion 31: At Central York, the Panthers were led individually Ethan Swartz (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle), Chris Thompson (200 individual medley, 500 free) and Christian Henry (100 backstroke, 50 freestyle), who each earned two individual wins. The Panthers captured first in all 11 events.

Northeastern 127, Spring Grove 43: At Spring Grove, the Bobcats captured first in all three relays to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Northeastern improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in D-I. For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon took first in the 200 free and 100 back.

Dover 107, West York 62: At Dover, the Eagles got two individual wins each from Ethan Downey (100 free, 200 free) and Mason Hockenberry (100 back, 50 free). For the Bulldogs, Ben Pacifico won the 200 IM and 100 breast.

York Suburban 48, New Oxford 29: At Suburban, Masen Senft led the Trojans to the York-Adams Division II victory by capturing first in the 100 free and 50 free. For the Colonials, Cole Smith won the 100 breast and 100 fly.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York 103, Red Lion 57: At Central York, Camryn Leydig led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by capturing first in the 500 free and 200 free.

Spring Grove 115, Northeastern 63: At Spring Grove, the Rockets got two individual wins apiece from Sarah Czapp (100 free, 50 free) and Ashley Rauhauser (100 breast, 200 free).

Dover 130, West York 51: At Dover, the Eagles got two individual wins apiece from Coble Kennedy (200 IM, 100 fly), Miren McKinney (50 free, 100 free) and Kenzington Myers (100 breast, 200 free).

York Suburban 78, New Oxford 15: At Suburban, the Trojans got two individual wins apiece from Chloe Cheveaux (200 IM, 500 free) and Chloe Moore (100 free, 100 back). Suburban improved to 2-0 in York-Adams Division II and 3-1 overall.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown 47, Big Spring 36: At Dallastown, D'Shantae Edwards led the Wildcats to the nonleague victory by scoring 19 points. Dallastown improved to 13-2 overall. Big Spring fell to 11-2.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.