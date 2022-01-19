Northeastern boys inch closer to first in D-I basketball; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

Thanks largely to Karron Mallory’s long-range sniping on Wednesday night, the Northeastern boys’ basketball team inched closer to first place in York-Adams Division I.

Mallory poured in half of the Bobcats’ points (25) in a 50-36 triumph over Spring Grove in Manchester. Mallory collected 18 of his points on six 3-pointers. He was also 5 for 6 at the foul line.

The victory moved the Bobcats to 7-2 in D-I and within a game of first-place Red Lion (8-1), which was idle on Wednesday. Northeastern is 10-5 overall.

Spring Grove fell to 4-9 overall and 3-6 in D-I.

Northeastern jumped out to a 32-19 halftime lead, only to get shut out in the third quarter, when Spring Grove held an 8-0 edge to pull within 32-27. The Bobcats, however, regained control with an 18-9 fourth-quarter surge.

Ethan Glass had 17 points to lead Spring Grove, including three 3-pointers.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 64, Carlisle 61: At Carlisle, Ben Natal led the Panthers with 23 points in the nonleague victory, including four from behind the arc. Central’s Greg Guidinger added 20 points, including an 8-for-10 night from the charity stripe, while Ethan Dodson scored 11 points. Central York improved to 5-10 overall and has won four straight games. Carlisle fell to 3-8.

Dover 63, York Tech 45: At Dover, Jakob Smyser led the Eagles to the nonleague victory by scoring 15 points. Teammate Omari Casiano had 10 points. For the Spartans, Anthony Torres scored 21 points. Dover is 1-12. Tech fell to 5-13.

Boiling Springs 55, Hanover 52: At Hanover, the Nighthawks dropped the nonleague battle to fall to 3-11 overall. Boiling Springs is 6-5.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lancaster Catholic 54, Eastern York 44: At Lancaster, the Golden Knights suffered another loss to their District 3 Class 4-A nemesis from across the Susquehanna River. The nonleague setback dropped Eastern to 12-1, while Lancaster Catholic improved to 11-3. It was third time that Eastern fell to LC in three years. Last year, the Knights fell to Crusaders in the district semifinals. The year before, LC beat Eastern in the district final. Eastern led 19-16 at halftime, but LC dominated the second half, outscoring Eastern, 38-25. Breana Grim led the Golden Knights with 13 points, including three from behind the arc.

Spring Grove 68, Northeastern 41: At Spring Grove, Leah Kale led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 26 points. Teammate Addyson Wagman had 16 points. For the Bobcats, Lorelei Hartzfield scored nine points. Spring Grove is now 6-6 overall and 3-5 in D-I. Northeastern fell to 7-8 and 3-6.

York Tech 54, Dover 47: At Spry, Rhlyn Rouse led the Spartans to the nonleague home victory by scoring 25 points. Teammate Amelia Bernard collected 17 points, including three from downtown. For the Eagles, Makenzie Gamber scored 18 points, including four from behind the arc. Tech is now 2-13. Dover fell to 2-11.

ELCO 44, York Catholic 36: At Myerstown, the Irish suffered a nonleague loss. Mariah Shue and Paige O'Brien each scored nine points for YC, which fell to 5-9. ELCO is 7-8.

Boiling Springs 42, Hanover 34: At Boiling Springs, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes by scoring 11 points in the nonleague contest. Hanover fell to 10-4. Boiling Springs is 2-11.

Fairfield 61, Fannett-Metal 29: At Fannett-Metal, Maddie Neiderer led the Green Knights to the nonleague victory by scoring 15 points, including three from downtown. Teammates Breana Valentine had 13 points, while Emma Dennison scored 12 points. Fairfield improved to 6-8.

Linden Hall 52, Susquehannock 34: At Linden Hall, the Warriors suffered the nonleague setback, falling to 6-8 overall. Linden Hall is 7-2.

James Buchanan 62, Littlestown 47: At Littlestown, the Lady Bolts fell to 3-13 with the nonleague defeat. James Buchanan is 11-3.

ICE HOCKEY

Hershey 6, Central York 0: At Klick Lewis Arena, Central was blanked in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division contest. Braydon Hsieh had 32 saves for Central, which dropped to 9-6-0-1. Hershey is 12-3-0-0.

Central Dauphin 8, Dallastown 0: At York City Ice Arena, the Wildcats also got shut out in a CPIHL Bears Division game. Eli Zart made 38 saves for Dallastown, which fell to 1-14-0-0. Central Dauphin is 14-1-0-0.

WRESTLING

Waynesboro 45, South Western 27: At Waynesboro, the Mustangs received pins from Robbie Sterner (172), Robert Utz (215) and Ayden Wysocki (285) in the nonleague loss. South Western fell to 8-6. Waynesboro is 7-7.

