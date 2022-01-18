Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Jan. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at J.P. McCaskey (Leisure Lanes), 3:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.